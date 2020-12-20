One more game: Gamecocks to the Gasparilla Bowl to face the Conference USA champs

South Carolina football will cap off a chaotic, unusual, stressful 2020 ... with a bowl game.

The Gamecocks were invited to the Gasparilla Bowl on Sunday, giving the team one final opportunity to take the field this season. They will face off with Conference USA champion UAB.

The game in Tampa, Florida is at noon Saturday, Dec. 26 on ABC.

In any other year, USC’s 2-8 record would preclude it from a postseason invite. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on schedules across the country, the NCAA Division I council voted to do away with the usual .500 record standard for eligibility.

And the SEC had lots of slots to fill — with Alabama in the playoff and Florida, Texas A&M and Georgia all going to New Year’s Six bowl games, the league had eight other teams make bowls. Only winless Vanderbilt and LSU, who self-imposed a one-year bowl ban, were not selected.

By the end of the regular season two weeks ago, South Carolina was hobbled by injuries, opt-outs, COVID-19 cases and contact tracing and had just 46 scholarship players available for the season finale against Kentucky. But it is unlikely coronavirus cases and contact tracing will force the Gamecocks to opt out of the bowl game — The State was told that because of previous cases, such issues wouldn’t push the roster below the minimum to play, barring an outbreak in the QB room.

Since then, USC has had several players declare for the NFL Draft and another transfer. The exact numbers the Gamecocks will have in the bowl game is unclear.

New head coach Shane Beamer, hired shortly after the regular season ended, won’t be in charge on the sidelines. That duty will fall to offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, who served as interim head coach after Will Muschamp was fired.

This will be South Carolina’s first trip to the Gasparilla Bowl, which has been in existence since 2008. The game takes place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, the same place where the Gamecocks won the Outback Bowl to cap the 2017 season.

UAB and South Carolina have met three times in their history, most recently in 2012. The Gamecocks won all three matchups by double digits. The Blazers (6-3) defeated Marshall 22-13 Friday in the Conference USA championship game and boast one of the stingiest defenses in the Group of Five conferences and rank in the top 10 nationally in yards per play allowed.

South Carolina’s last five bowl games

Capital One Bowl (Jan. 1, 2014) : USC defeats Wisconsin, 34-24

: USC defeats Wisconsin, 34-24 Independence Bowl (Dec. 27, 2014) : USC defeats Miami, 24-21

: USC defeats Miami, 24-21 Birmingham Bowl (Dec. 19, 2016) : South Florida defeats USC, 46-39

: South Florida defeats USC, 46-39 Outback Bowl (Jan. 1, 2018) : USC defeats Michigan, 26-19

: USC defeats Michigan, 26-19 Belk Bowl (Dec. 29, 2018): Virginia defeats USC, 28-0

SEC teams below .500 going bowling:



— 2-8 South Carolina (Gasparilla)

— 4-6 Kentucky (Gator)

— 3-7 Arkansas (Texas)

— 3-6 Tennessee (Liberty)

— 2-7 MissState (Armed Forces) — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) December 20, 2020