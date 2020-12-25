Christmas day flip joins Gamecocks class, becomes first commit of Beamer era

Isaiah Norris

Isaiah Norris’ high school career ended in South Carolina’s Williams-Brice Stadium.

Now his career will continue in that building with the South Carolina Gamecocks and former teammate Zacch Pickens.

The former T.L. Hanna two-way star and junior college product flipped from Middle Tennessee State to the Gamecocks on Christmas Day to become the first commit of the Shane Bemaer era. The 6-foot, 170-pounder is the second junior college defender in the 2021 class and can sign in February.

Gamecock nation, it’s official I’m coming home pic.twitter.com/qC7TjCSq2H — Isaiah Norris (@zayy__1) December 25, 2020

Norris is currently enrolled at Georgia Military College. He does not plan to play in the spring to focus on his grades. He picked off four passes and made four tackles in 2019 at the New Mexico Military Institute.

Before that, he was an integral part of Hanna’s run to a 14-1 record and trip to the state title game in 2018. Pickens was a star on both sides of the ball, but Norris picked off a team-high four passes for a defense that allowed 16.8 points per game. He was also the second-leading rusher behind Pickens with 836 yards (he also led the team with 366 receiving yards and posted 18 total touchdowns).

In that game in Williams-Brice, the running back/defensive back made a pair of tackles and ran for a game-high 106 yards with a touchdown.

Norris is rated as the No. 62 junior college player in the country, eighth among corners and fourth among players from South Carolina in the 247 Sports composite rankings.

Norris wasn’t a new name to the Gamecocks. Former coach Will Muschamp initiated the contact months ago, and running backs coach Des Kitchings has kept the conversation going.

“They’ve been following me since high school really, just talking to me,” Norris said earlier this month. “Coach (Will) Muschamp liked my film and they really got close with me. And then when coach Beamer came in, he liked my film and he offered.”

Signed Wednesday

Jordan Davis — offensive lineman, Fairburn

O’Mega Blake — wide receiver, Rock Hill, South Carolina )

Caleb McDowell — running back, Leesburg, Georgia

Sam Reynolds — wide receiver, Alabaster, Alabama

Colton Gauthier — quarterback, Dacula, Georgia

Marcellas Dial — defensive back, Milledgeville, Georgia

Nicholas Barrett — defensive lineman, Goldsboro, North Carolina

JonDarius Morgan — offensive lineman, Birmingham, Alabama







Not signing until February

T.J. Sanders — defensive lineman, Marion, South Carolina

Isaiah Norris — defensive back, Anderson, South Carolina