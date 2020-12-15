Shane Beamer’s first 5-year South Carolina contract revealed. Here are the details

New South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer will be one of the lowest-paid coaches in the SEC, and he’ll have a five-year deal to show what he can do.

The replacement for Will Muschamp had his contract approved Tuesday at the school’s board of trustees meeting. He’ll be paid $2.75 million a year.

Beamer was officially hired Dec. 6. He is currently in Oklahoma, helping his old team prepare for the Big 12 title game while also helping wrap South Carolina’s recruiting class in the early signing period that starts Wednesday.

The deal breaks down to $1.1 million from the school and $1.65 million from athletic department contract rights holders. The buyout will be 65% of the remaining deal. A summary of the contract provided to reporters Tuesday did not include whether Beamer’s deal includes mitigation, which is a tactic that allows the school to save money if it opts to buy out the coach down the road.

He can make an additional $200,000 for making the SEC title game and $250,000 for winning it. Each bowl appearance earns him $100,000, with $300,000 for a New Years 6 bowl appearance and $500,000 for a College Football Playoff trip.

If Beamer wants to leave, he’ll owe a hefty sum. In 2021, that total will be $7 million, and will drop by $1 million each year (running from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31).

Beamer was hired after a three-week search that followed Muschamp’s dismissal when the team fell to 2-5 with a dismal three-game losing streak. South Carolina is on the hook for more than $15 million to Muschamp, and athletic director Ray Tanner said he is in the process of negotiating the terms of that buyout.

Beamer came to Columbia off stints with the Sooners and at Georgia. He spent five years coaching at Virginia Tech for his father, Hokies legend Frank. Before that, he spent four seasons in Columbia, working for Steve Spurrier.

The school’s pool for assistant coach salaries was not revealed.

Other contract perks for Beamer:

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

▪ Two cars.

▪ One suite at Williams-Brice Stadium (16 seats plus eight additional tickets).

▪ Twelve tickets to every road games and 24 tickets for each bowl game..

▪ Membership to one country club and one dining club approved by the University.