Gamecocks have ‘strong’ chance to go to a bowl, and the players want to, Tanner says

Ray Tanner at South Carolina’s practice Thursday at Loyola College Prep’s Messmer Stadium in preparation for the Duck Commander Independence Bowl. dmclemore@thestate.com

In any other year, a 2-8 college football team doesn’t end up in a bowl game.

But this is this year, and not only does South Carolina football have a chance to do so, but Gamecocks AD Ray Tanner said the players want to.

“The likelihood that we will play the ball game is strong,” Tanner said in an interview with SportsTalkSC.

“It would be a great opportunity for us to get on the right track as the season ends.”

The SEC has nine bowl slots this season, plus however many get taken by the College Football Playoff and New Years 6 games. Barring a string of stunning upsets, that second total is going to be three of four, meaning the conference will be tasked with filling 12-13 spots.

LSU has already announced it will ban itself from a possible bowl, which makes South Carolina’s chances even better, especially considering winless Vanderbilt is behind the Gamecocks in the standings.

The AD said the Gamecocks aren’t a “lock” with two more weekends of games and some potential tiebreakers, He did says when he spoke to the remaining players on Sunday, as the team hired Shane Beamer, that the team wanted to try to go to a bowl.

Projections most commonly have the Gamecocks playing in Tampa at the Gasparilla Bowl the day after Christmas or the Birmingham Bowl on New Year’s Day.

“Our intentions are to get our players back and be prepared and be ready to go,” Tanner said.

Beamer for the long haul?

South Carolina football has only had three head coaches last longer than seven seasons. Only five got past six seasons.

Tanner is hopeful he’s got someone who can carve out an extended tenure in new hire Shane Beamer.

The son of Virginia Tech legend Frank Beamer and longtime assistant in the SEC and beyond was Tanner’s pick to replace the fired Will Muschamp. He inherits a bit of a rebuilding job, but at a place that’s seen some instability of late, the AD agreed with a question about his long-term potential.

“I think that he could be here for a long time,” Tanner said. “This school has been special to him, but, you know. People say, well, you know he’s a head coach, he would say that. No. It’s extremely genuine. Two of his kids were born here.”

The athletic director did acknowledge his coach will have to win enough to keep in his position.

Tanner said he wasn’t sure if Beamer would return to Columbia after Oklahoma’s game this weekend was canceled. USC’s players are no longer on campus, he has to recruit remotely anyway and he’ll still have to coach the Sooners in the Big 12 title game.

Beamer made the choice to not leave OU players “high and dry” at the end of the season and finish out the year, noting the building will mostly be empty of players at this point.

Muschamp contract question

When asked about a report detailing the size of Muschamp’s buyout, Tanner was mum on the subject, declining to go into detail after a set of questions.

An amendment the school’s board of trustees passes was never put into effect, which meant Muschamp’s buyout was just more than $15.5 million instead of $13.4 million.

“I’m not going to talk about that article that you’re referring to,” Tanner said. “I’ll tell you that there will be a time that I will address that article, but it’s not gonna be tonight. I assure you, maybe future days or weeks I’ll discuss it with you, but I’m not gonna elaborate on tonight.”

Tanner said some conversations are ongoing with Muschamp’s camp about the buyout. He said he could not comment on the timing or who he was speaking to.