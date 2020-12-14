Shilo Sanders enters transfer portal, leaving South Carolina

Shilo Sanders is leaving the South Carolina football program.

A team spokesman confirmed to The State on Monday that Sanders has entered his name in the transfer portal.

The redshirt freshman defensive back is the son of Deion Sanders, the Hall of Fame cornerback who was named the new head coach at FCS Jackson State in September. The elder Sanders has made a splash on the recruiting trail, picking up several high-profile recruits for the HBCU program. That includes his son and Shilo’s younger brother, Shedeur Sanders, a four-star senior quarterback in high school, who flipped his committed in November to play for his dad.

Shilo Sanders was a three-star recruit coming out of Trinity Christian School in Texas. He appeared in four games as a freshman in 2019 before redshirting, making one tackle in limited action.

This year, Sanders emerged as a more regular contributor in the Gamecocks’ secondary, appearing in nine games with 32 tackles and one pass breakup.

Sanders is the third South Carolina defensive back set to leave the 2020 roster — juniors Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu have both declared for the NFL draft. Another secondary member, junior RJ Roderick, opted out of the season after coach Will Muschamp was fired but has not indicated whether he will return to USC in 2021.

SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL ROSTER TRACKER

Not coming back, or likely not coming back

Declared for the NFL Draft

Israel Mukuamu — junior cornerback

Jaycee Horn — junior cornerback

Ernest Jones — junior linebacker

Shi Smith — senior wide receiver

Sadarius Hutcherson — senior offensive lineman

Seniors or juniors who walked on Senior Day

Will Register — tight end

Chandler Farrell — tight end/defensive lineman

Adam Prentice — fullback

Parker White — kicker

Keir Thomas — defensive lineman

Transfers out

Makius Scott — freshman defensive lineman (going to Georgia Tech)

Transfer portal

Shilo Sanders — redshirt freshman defensive back

Could be coming back (12)

Opt-outs (4)

Randrecous Davis — junior wide receiver

OrTre Smith — junior wide receiver

Mark Fox — redshirt freshman offensive lineman

R.J. Roderick — junior defensive back

Seniors who didn’t walk on Senior Day (8)

Collin Hill — quarterback

Jaylan Foster — defensive back

Spencer Eason-Riddle — linebacker

Jabari Ellis — defensive lineman

Aaron Sterling — defensive lineman

Damani Staley — linebacker

Sherrod Greene — linebacker

Nick Muse — tight end (Note: Muse participated in Senior Day activities, but when asked if he planned to return, he said he wasn’t sure and added that if position coach Bobby Bentley returned, he would too.)

Set to come back (60)

QUARTERBACK (2)

Luke Doty, freshman

Ryan Hilinski, sophomore

RUNNING BACK (5)

Kevin Harris, sophomore

Deshaun Fenwick, redshirt sophomore

Rashad Amos, freshman

MarShawn Lloyd, freshman

ZaQuandre White, redshirt junior

WIDE RECEIVER (8)

Josh Vann, junior

Dakereon Joyner, redshirt sophomore

Xavier Legette, sophomore

Jalen Brooks, junior

Rico Powers, freshman

Ger-Cari Caldwell, freshman

Chad Terrell, redshirt junior

Mike Wyman, freshman

Trey Adkins, redshirt sophomore (walk-on)

Ben Rollins, freshman (walk-on)

TIGHT END (5)

Traevon Kenion, redshirt freshman

Jaheim Bell, freshman

Eric Shaw, freshman

Keveon Mullins, redshirt freshman

KeShawn Toney, redshirt freshman

OFFENSIVE LINE (14)

Jordan Rhodes, redshirt junior

Eric Douglas, redshirt junior

Dylan Wonnum, junior

Jazston Turnetine, junior

Jaylen Nichols, sophomore

Jovaughn Gwyn, redshirt sophomore

Jakai Moore, redshirt freshman

Tyshawn Wannamaker, freshman

Hank Manos, redshirt sophomore

Trai Jones, freshman

Vincent Murphy, redshirt freshman

Vershon Lee, freshman

Wyatt Campbell, redshirt sophomore

Will Rogers, redshirt freshman

DEFENSIVE LINE (13)

Jordan Burch, freshman

Brad Johnson, redshirt junior

Rodricus Fitten, redshirt freshman

Gilber Edmond, freshman

Zacch Pickens, sophomore

Kingsley Enagbare, junior

Rick Sandidge, junior

Tonka Hemingway, freshman

Tyreek Johnson, redshirt sophomore

Joseph Anderson, redshirt freshman

M.J. Webb, redshirt junior

Alex Huntley, freshman

Devontae Davis, redshirt junior

LINEBACKER (3)

Mohamed Kaba, freshman

Jahmar Brown, sophomore

Rosendo Louis Jr., redshirt sophomore

Noah Vincent (walk-on), redshirt sophomore

Darryle Ware (walk-on), freshman

DEFENSIVE BACKS (9)

Jammie Robinson, sophomore

Jaylin Dickerson, redshirt junior

Cam Smith, redshirt freshman

Joey Hunter, freshman

Dominick Hill, freshman

John Dixon, sophomore

O’Donnell Fortune, freshman

Darius Rush, redshirt sophomore

SPECIALISTS (2)

Kai Kroeger, freshman, punter

Mitch Jeter, freshman, kicker

Commitments (10)

Colton Gauthier — quarterback

Caleb McDowell — running back

O’Mega Blake — wide receiver

Sam Reynolds — wide receiver

Derwin Burgess Jr. — wide receiver

JonDarius Morgan — offensive lineman

Jordan Davis — offensive lineman

T.J. Sanders — defensive lineman

Nicholas Barrett — defensive lineman

Marcellas Dial — defensive back