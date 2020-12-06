Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Shane Beamer to the Gamecocks: The early reaction is mixed but mostly positive

South Carolina assistant coach Shane Beamer is seen during warmups of a 2007 game in Columbia, S.C.
South Carolina assistant coach Shane Beamer is seen during warmups of a 2007 game in Columbia, S.C.

Shane Beamer will be the next South Carolina football coach, according to multiple reports Saturday night, and people started weighing in on the new Gamecocks hire late Saturday night.

“I would love it,” former South Carolina Gamecock and current New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore posted to Twitter.

Beamer was the recruiting coordinator at South Carolina when the Gamecocks signed Gilmore and other high-profile players including Alshon Jeffrey, Marcus Lattimore and Connor Shaw. He spent four seasons with the Gamecocks from 2007-10.

Dean Blevins, a sports director for KWTV News9 in Oklahoma, called the move “Not a splash hire but SC is making a wise choice w @CoachSBeamer. Was terrific w #Sooners including quietly recruiting very well. And 10 on 10 scale in everything outside Xs & Os.”

Here is a look at what others are saying about the Beamer hire, a move that could be made public and official as soon as Sunday.

