An inside look at what Shi Smith’s return means for South Carolina’s offense

Nine games into the season, we’ve not yet seen this from South Carolina football.

We’re seen Shi Smith carry the Gamecocks passing game in 2020. We’ve seen Luke Doty spark things without much help at receiver. Now, for the season finale at Kentucky, the pair will finally get to work together as Smith was cleared following a concussion.

What does that change for the Gamecocks?

“It gives us a threat on the perimeter,” interim USC coach Mike Bobo told The State.

The prominence of Smith, a crafty, 5-foot-10, 190 pound receiver in Bobo’s offense, is a bit unusual. It’s not that slot receivers can’t thrive, but they usually do so along with a prolific outside player.

No such player has stepped up, so Smith pushed his way to the top 10 nationally in catches as a workhorse with a knack for highlight-reel catches.

And his return should bring a little of that back and help elsewhere.

“Obviously him being out, basically the whole Missouri game and the Georgia game, it keeps extra guys in the box,” Bobo said. “And I think just getting more space in the run game, more space for guy to work. Now obviously Shi is a threat and we’re going to try to get him the ball, but it’s just space for your whole offense.”

In the games Smith missed, prolific running back Kevin Harris was limited to 58 and 53 yards rushing, two of his lower totals of the year — though admittedly, the run defenses he was facing were very good.

Smith is a four-year starter and is almost assuredly taking his shot at the NFL next season. He worked back from the concussion to play onw more game in a USC uniform.

The Gamecocks draw an always-stout Kentucky group coached by Mark Stoops. They’ll likely force Doty to be patient, but Smith can help as a security blanked in spots.

Smith has the ability to be a deep threat but hasn’t been used a ton that way this season. Just that potential, though, can help as the Gamecocks prepared to play out their regular season.

“They still have to honor that threat,” Bobo said. “And he’s the only guy … that defenses honor. They don’t honor anybody else, so it’s good to have him back on the field.”