How one of world’s best golfers became a Gamecock, and how she’s preparing to be a pro

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard is no stranger to competing in high-profile golf events, and she steps on her sport’s biggest stage — the U.S. Women’s Open — on Thursday.

Excited? “Yes, definitely yes,” the University of South Carolina sophomore said.

But her participation in the rescheduled Open, set for Thursday to Sunday at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas, is no surprise. Playing against the world’s best is just another step toward the ultimate part of “the plan.”

“I want to be the best player in the world,” she decided at age 12, and she has worked to make that goal become reality. Now 20, she has compiled credentials that require no embroidery and climbed as high as No. 1 in the women’s World Amateur Golf Rankings.

“That’s no accident,” Carolina women’s coach Kalen Anderson said. “She has so many strengths. Ball-striking. Putting. She’s long. She’s one of the most organized players I’ve seen. She’s mature beyond her years. The mental part of her preparation puts her at another level. She practices with a purpose.”

That quest to be the best began in her native France, growing up in a golfing family on the French Riviera.

“Everybody played; my parents, my brother, my uncles, everybody,” Roussin-Bouchard said. “I knew early I loved the game, both competing and practicing.”

She also participated in Judo until age 12, got into boxing the past few years and this summer tried her hand a surfing. But make no mistake: Golf is her game, and motivation is her 15th club.

Coaches at U.S. colleges obviously noticed the player who set course records, made the 2016 Junior Ryder Cup team and won tournaments all over Europe. Anderson said Roussin-Bouchard planned to turn professional.

“But I kept in touch,” the USC coach said, “and she called one day to say she had changed her mind.”

Roussin-Bouchard’s college choices boiled down to USC and Oklahoma State, and the Gamecocks won the recruiting battle.

“I fell in love with the facilities, life on campus, the diversity and so many great golf courses in the area,” she said.

Anderson recalled the visit and said, “She really clicked with the team. When she left to go home, I knew she would be back, and she did, too.”

Roussin-Bouchard wasted no time in making her presences felt. In the coronavirus-shortened 2019-20 season, she forged the best freshman season in school history, made first-team All-America and earned invitations to both the Arnold Palmer Cup and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

In the limited 2020-21 fall season that saw the Gamecocks ranked No. 1 by Golfweek and No. 2 by Golfstat, she earned he second college individual title and won her two matches in the East Lake Cup. Overall, she has posted five top-10 finishes in eight college events.

A moment to remember came against Florida in the match-play portion of the East Lake Cup. Roussin-Bouchard took a 1-up lead over the Gators’ Annabell Fuller after 13 holes. Fuller, currently ranked 44th in the world, birdied four of the final five holes. So did Roussin-Bouchard.

“Pauline does that,” Anderson said. “She rises to the occasion.”

Roussin-Bouchard has taken a giant stride forward in controlling her emotions on the course, the coach said.

“She’s really worked hard on that,” Anderson said. “When mistakes happen, she doesn’t let it bother her any more. (Mistakes) used to impact here for a hole or two, but she has minimized that.”

Roussin-Bouchard heads to the Women’s Open ranked “only” third in the world, in part due to the uncertainty created by the coronavirus outbreak. Rather than traveling to play in the high-profile U.S. Amateur, she remained at home during the summer. Despite a second-place finish and two thirds in four European tournaments, she dropped a couple of spots in the ratings.

The Women’s Open, featuring the world’s best professionals, will provide a barometer of where her game stands and what areas need work. That’s all part of “the plan” that in 2021 calls for college spring and fall seasons, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the high-profile summer tournaments and LPGA Qualifying School.

“I’ll try Q-school,” Roussin-Bouchard said. “I’d like to get on the LPGA Tour.”

Just as Dabo Swinney knew he would have Trevor Lawrence for three seasons and Mike Krzyzewski knew he would have Zion Williamson for one, Anderson understood Roussin-Bouchard’s timetable.

“Pauline has been up-front about her plans,” Anderson said. “She said she would be (in college) for two years, and I worked around that in recruiting. She’s ready for the pros, and I support her. She’s got the game.”

Roussin-Bouchard watches the pro play, loved Dustin Johnson’s record-breaking performance in the Masters and likes the games of the LPGA Tour’s Korda sisters.

One day sooner than later, she expects to join them in golf’s major league. That’s “the plan” and the Women’s Open is the next step.

US Women’s Open TV coverage

First round: Thursday, Dec. 10

12:30-6 p.m., Golf Channel

Second round: Friday, Dec. 11

3-6 p.m., Golf Channel

Third round: Saturday, Dec. 12

11 a.m.-1 p.m., Golf Channel

2:30-6 p.m., NBC

Final round: Sunday, Dec. 13

11 a.m.-2 p.m., Golf Channel

2-5 p.m., NBC