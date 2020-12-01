Defensive leader out, but top Gamecocks play-maker surprises coach with progress

Shi Smith goes up for a catch early in the game Saturday against Missouri. Sideline Carolina

It would be close to the easiest thing for South Carolina wide receiver Shi Smith to pull back in what is likely his final week as a Gamecock.

He suffered a concussion more than a week ago, causing him to miss the Georgia game. His plan at the moment is to take a shot at the NFL, and his team is playing out a 2-7 season. A smattering of his teammates have already opted out, and he might not even have to do that much.

But his coach, Mike Bobo, said he was out on the field Tuesday, going through practice in a non-contact jersey and trying to get back.

“I think (Tuesday’s) day three (of five) of his concussion protocol,” Bobo said. “So he was non-contact and did practice, which is a good sign.”

The coach also said junior inside linebacker Ernest Jones was not practicing today after an ankle injury. The Georgia product got hurt against UGA and has been the heart of a defense that has taken its lumps this season with a thin depth chart. J.J. Enagbare remains out after a COVID-19 test.

Smith has been a four-year starter and the team’s only consistent presence at wide receiver. He’s caught 54 balls for 605 yards and four scores. Without him, the Gamecocks have lamented a lack of play-making all over the field.

Bobo said he’s been proud of the way Smith has come along. The staff demanded more of him in terms of consistent effort in the preseason, and he delivered, even through this week when he’d have plenty of chance to pull back on the throttle and coast out the week.

“Shi is a guy that we challenged when we got here,” Bobo said. “We were just trying to gameplan (Monday) and went and found him and talked to him. He said, ‘I’m trying to go,’ Ultimately it’s the doctor’s decision.

“I’m excited. I didn’t think he was going to do as much as he did today.”

Jones had 86 tackles, five for loss, and three QB hurries. Without him, the team is down to two healthy scholarship linebackers in Damani Staley and Mo Kaba.

