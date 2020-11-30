First look: Top story lines, betting odds for South Carolina vs Kentucky game

The South Carolina football team has lost five consecutive games and will travel to Kentucky for the regular-season finale on Saturday.

South Carolina (2-7) at Kentucky (3-6)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Kroger Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky

TV: SEC Network

Line: Kentucky by 13

Two teams limping into the finish

South Carolina and Kentucky are both ready for the seasons to end. The Gamecocks have lost five straight and fired head coach Will Muschamp. Kentucky has lost four of its last five and is struggling since the win over Tennessee.

Both teams have had to deal with injuries and COVID-19 issues. Kentucky was without 18 players and 10 staff members from either COVID-19 or injuries before it played Florida last week. South Carolina was without about 20 players from injuries, COVID issues or opt-outs Saturday against Georgia.

Kentucky also has dealt with the death of offensive line coach John Schlarman. The 45-year-old died Nov. 12 after a battle with cancer. His story was featured on ESPN’s College GameDay TV show.

Kevin Harris looking for milestone

South Carolina running back Kevin Harris could set a personal milestone against the Wildcats. Harris needs just 72 yards to go over 1,000 rushing yards for the season.

The sophomore has been one of the few bright spots on offense this year and had 243 yards, five touchdowns earlier this year against Ole Miss.

Struggling offenses

Both teams rank in the lower half in the Southeastern Conference in offense. Kentucky is last in total offense at 291.8 yards a game. South Carolina is 10th at 349 yards per game.

Kentucky has scored 10 points or less in four of its last five games, while the Gamecocks have scored 16 or points just once in their last four contests.

Three Kentucky football players to watch

▪ DB Kelvin Joseph — Leads the Southeastern Conference in interceptions with four.

▪ OL Darian Kinnard — The Wildcats’ top pro prospect and an anchor of the team’s offensive line. Pro Football Focus ranks him as the fifth-highest graded-out offensive lineman this year.

▪ LB Jamin Davis — Leads team with 79 tackles and has five games this season with 10 or more tackles.