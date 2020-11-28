Frank Martin’s Gamecocks rusty in season opener, fall to Liberty in KC tournament

The wait was longer than expected.

While the majority of men’s basketball teams tipped off on Wednesday, South Carolina had to wait three extra days after a season-opening exhibition against Coker was canceled due to a delay in COVID-19 testing delivery.

The Gamecocks instead opened their season against red-hot Liberty in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City on Saturday afternoon, taking on a Liberty team that had already played two games. The Gamecocks scuffled early and couldn’t claw back, falling to the Flames 78-62.

Liberty entered the game coming off an 84-73 win against Mississippi State and secured its second-straight win against a Southeastern Conference opponent. The Gamecocks will play the loser of Tulsa and TCU’s game on Sunday.

3 Observations

1. Slow start

The Gamecocks looked out of sync early on against the Flames, struggling to move the ball offensively and allowing Liberty to connect on eight of 17 3-pointers in the first half.

The Gamecocks, meanwhile, shot just 2 for 11 beyond the arc in the first half and just 33.3% from the field and entered halftime trailing Liberty, 43-26. USC’s two leading scorers from a year ago — guards A.J. Lawson and Jermaine Couisnard — both struggled with shot selection and execution in the first half, with Lawson sinking just two of his seven shots and Couisnard making one of six.

Martin made a clear effort to mix and match, with 11 different players seeing the court in USC’s first 20 minutes, but the USC offense wasn’t able to find any sort of consistency until the second half. While the Gamecocks looked sharper in the second half, they ultimately weren’t able to contain Liberty’s red-hot shooters.

2. Bryant picks up where he left off

Martin talked up junior forward Keyshawn Bryant and the progress he made during the offseason, calling him one of the most intelligent players on the roster. In USC’s last five games of the 2019-20 season, Bryant emerged as an offensive focal point, averaging 15.6 points and 9.4 rebounds per contest.

The 6-foot-6 wing led the Gamecocks in first-half scoring with seven points, showing off his explosive athleticism with two key dunks early in the game. He finished with a near double-double, scoring 10 points and posting seven rebounds.

3. Backcourt jumble

Much has been made about the battle for playing time at guard, where the Gamecocks boast more depth than any other position. While Lawson and Couisnard drew the starts for USC at guard, North Carolina senior transfer Seventh Woods figured heavily into the rotation, and sophomores Trae Hannibal and T.J. Moss both saw action, as well.

Both Lawson (12 points) and Couisnard (10 points) finished with double-digit point totals after shaking off some early rust. Though Woods played in a reserve role, he was efficient with his touches, scoring eight points on 4-of-7 shooting. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Hannibal displayed some physicality with a strong finish on a first-half layup, drawing a foul and making the and-1.