Why most Gamecock women’s basketball players sat during national anthem

All but one player on the South Carolina women’s basketball team remain seated during the national anthem ahead of the Gamecocks’ season opener on Wednesday to highlight systemic racism and injustice.

In a statement released on social media during the anthem signed by the entire team, the players referenced the team’s mantra this season of “What Matters.”

“We are a team of individuals who each have opinions about what matters most to us,” the statement read.

“During today’s national anthem, each of us made an individual decision about how to use our platform to call attention to what matters most to us. Many of us stayed seated to shine a light on the need for racial equality, social justice and ending systemic racism in our country. One of us chose to stand in honor of her family’s military service.”

Junior forward Elysa Wesolek remained standing during the anthem, as did the team’s coaching staff, led by Dawn Staley. In the statement, the players wrote that the two positions were not “mutually exclusive” and “we do not believe one action demonizes the other.”

“At the end of the anthem, just as before it, we are a team; and the best part of being on a team is learning from, accepting, and supporting each other’s decisions. While we differed in the way we expressed ourselves today, we are united by that unconditional support of each other.”

The statement ended by acknowledging that fans may not agree with many of the players’ stance, but asking for respect for their right to make that decision.

Staley and the Gamecock program have been vocal throughout the offseason on social justice issues, with players and coaching staff members attending peaceful protests in the spring as part of the national protests surrounding the death of Black men and women like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

The USC football team also attended peaceful demonstrations, and coach Will Muschamp said before the 2020 season that his team had discussed some sort of protest or demonstration before games to highlight the issues, but that he felt the entire team must be united in their decision.

