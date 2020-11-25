For seniors, stay another year or come back? Bobo’s strong message puts that to side

The questions are piling up around South Carolina’s football program.

There’s the head coaching question that will define the direction of things soon enough. There are now quarterback questions of who starts the game or plays the most snaps after how freshman Luke Doty performed last week. Every game brings questions about injuries and potential new opt-outs.

But this week brought something different. It’s senior week, which means the Gamecocks’ most veteran players can walk and be honored before Saturday’s game. Participating in the annual ceremony, however, takes on a different feel: Every college football player is allowed to return for another year under NCAA eligibility relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most years, some juniors walk, a sign they’ll go pro or move on from playing for the program. This year, not walking might take on more precedence as it could indicate someone is returning for another year.

Gamecocks interim coach Mike Bobo hasn’t talked much to his players about their plans to leave or stay, as former coach Will Muschamp and director of football operations George Wynn did much of that work.

Amid the questions and uncertainty, Bobo had a simple message.

“It’s been a difficult thing,” Bobo said. “I know some of them will (stay) and some of them won’t. My message to them, and everybody on the team is, ‘Your time is right now.’ OK? It wasn’t last week, it’s not in the future, or after the season. I said, it’s right now. So just enjoy right now. OK? Don’t get focused on what’s going to happen in two weeks, or who Ray Tanner is gonna hire, or where you’re going. Just, if you want to be in here, be a part of this family and play with these guys right now. That’s my message.

“I’m not getting into, ‘Are you coming back, are you staying?’ My focus is on right now, getting ready to play Georgia, today in our practice, and then coming out and having a great practice tomorrow and learning the plan. I don’t get into all that because they’re playing for South Carolina. They’re not playing for the NFL right now. They’re playing for South Carolina.”

Playing for South Carolina means a date Saturday with Georgia, a 20-point favorite, and a trip to Kentucky after that.

The team saw four players opt out of the season following the firing of Muschamp, a move they’re allowed to make without penalty in this pandemic season. One of those players (Israel Mukuamu) was done for the season and another (Makis Scott) was not playing. Between them, season-ending injuries and preseason opt-outs, the Gamecocks are operating with around 60 scholarship players available, even fewer who are practicing because of some nagging injuries.

The program’s time of transition has already begun. In his weekly call-in radio show appearance Tuesday, Bobo mentioned how fans should enjoy getting to watch a few more games because they’d have a new coach soon enough. He sounded relaxed and easy with his words.

And senior day, a moment before a game to celebrate transition, will be a little different.

“Senior day is a special day for all seniors because they get recognized in front of the fan base,” Bobo said. “Obviously we don’t have a full (crowd) ... but the pandemic we’re in, the parents aren’t gonna be allowed on the field.

“It’s not something you really want to hear because their families are a big part of their lives, but it’s what we’re going through. Those are the rules, so they’ll be honored, they’ll take a group photo with other seniors. They’ll take a photo together and they’ll show their family on the big screen.”

Senior day for the Gamecocks

Here are the USC players set to walk and be recognized Saturday, according to the school’s game notes:

▪ Running back Slade Carroll (redshirt senior)

▪ Athlete Chandler Farrell (redshirt senior)

▪ Guard Sadarius Hutcherson (redshirt senior)

▪ Punter Christian Kinsley (redshirt senior)

▪ Tight end Nick Muse (senior)

▪ Fullback Adam Prentice (Grad transfer sixth-year senior)

▪ Wide receiver Shi Smith (senior)

▪ Kicker Parker White (redshirt senior)

-----

That leaves this group of players with senior eligibility who are not scheduled to walk.

▪ Quarterback Collin Hill

▪ Defensive lineman Keir Thomas

▪ Safety Jaylan Foster

▪ Linebacker Spencer Eason-Riddle

▪ Defensive tackle Jabari Ellis

▪ Defensive end Aaron Sterling

▪ Linebacker Damani Staley

▪ Linebacker Sherrod Greene