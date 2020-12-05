Shane Beamer to be South Carolina’s next head football coach, report says

The volume built around Shane Beamer to South Carolina.

Former players seemed to rally behind him. He’d coached at programs such as Georgia, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech and worked under Steve Spurrier in Columbia.

And now the son of Virginia Tech coach will have a program of his own, according to a report late Saturday by The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. The 43-year-old is set to be the Gamecocks’ next coach, replacing Will Muschamp, Feldman reported.

“#OU assistant Shane Beamer, son of VaTech legend Frank Beamer is expected to become the next head coach at South Carolina, per sources,” Feldman reported via Twitter shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday. “The 43-year-old Beamer was a former Gamecocks assistant and is very popular with the former players.”

There was no immediate confirmation from the University of South Carolina and no immediate idea when things might become official.

The report came less than an hour after Billy Napier, believed to be another top candidate to be USC’s next coach, announced he was staying put at the University of Louisiana.

Napier was set to interview with USC athletic director Ray Tanner on Saturday, The State had previously reported, and that interview did take place, according to SportsTalk SC.

“It’s humbling to be considered a worthy candidate for any job opening, but it’s also important to realize this is a direct reflection of our entire organization top to bottom. ... We are excited to announce that we are moving forward at Louisiana,” Napier’s said in a late-night statement.

Beamer’s most recent coaching stop was working with H-backs and as assistant head coach for Lincoln Riley’s Oklahoma team. There he worked with former East Carolina head coach Ruffin McNeill, who raved about him.

“Very detailed,” McNeill said. “Kids relate to him well, great motivator, came in and took over special teams and the H-back position and his guys took it to another level.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“He’s really really smart, did a great job on special teams when he got to Oklahoma. I love Shane. I nicknamed him Beams. I love Shane. Great family, great family man, great recruiter.”

There had been a strong sense among the USC program that Beamer would land the job.

Beamer was born in Charleston when his father, Frank, was a coach at The Citadel. He was a walk-on wide receiver at Virginia Tech in the late 1990s and got into coaching after that.

Shane Beamer experience

Beamer has been around. He’s worked in the SEC, ACC and Big 12. He’s been with Phil Fulmer, his father Frank, Steve Spurrier, Kirby Smart and Lincoln Riley. There’s also a modest value in being a special teams coach, as John Harbaugh has shown in the NFL. Special team guys work with everyone, even have to recruit players to be part of that group.

Here are his stops.

▪ Grad assistant at Georgia Tech for George O’Leary in 2000

▪ Grad assistant at Tennessee for Phil Fulmer from 2001-2003

▪ Cornerbacks and later running backs coach fro Sylvester Croom at Mississippi State, 2004-2006

▪ Linebackers and later cornerbacks coach at South Carolina, plus special teams co-coordinator from 2007-2010. Also spent time as recruiting coordinator.

▪ Running backs coach and assistant head coach at Virginia Tech from 2011-2015

▪ Tight ends and special teams coach with Kirby Smart at Georgia, 2016-2017.

South Carolina connections

He was born in the state when his father was coaching at The Citadel. One of his longest stints was with the Gamecocks when he was part of building the team that eventually delivered the program’s golden years. Even with that, he left a powerful impression on Gamecocks folks, who have spoken up on his behalf in recent weeks.

Recruiting

He’s been part of solid recruiting Gamecocks staffs and a very good recruiting staff with Georgia. He was known as a top-flight closer who could translate a level of care to the players he hoped to bring in.

Schematic background

This is a great unknown as he has coached all over. At the moment, he is mostly tied to Lincoln Riley and his brand of power-running Air Raid, but there is a bit of a stretch in terms of picking the right understudy and getting him in place. On the defensive side, he has ties to assistants from eras such as the current Georgia Bulldogs, his father’s Virginia Tech squads and the strong USC defenses in the Ellis Johnson era.

Soft skills

His ability to draw the wave of support he has could point to the ability to re-establish some culture that has been lost. He seems suited to handle a CEO role and that requires a lot of unification and organization.