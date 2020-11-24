A reunion, Tindall’s return and motivation: What Georgia said ahead of playing USC

Just call Saturday evening’s game the Friendship Bowl.

Kirby Smart and Mike Bobo have a long-time friendship that traces back to their south Georgia roots. They both grew up in the 229 area code in football families, around 40 miles apart in Bainbridge and Thomasville, respectively. They played in Athens during their college careers — Bobo was the older signal caller for the Bulldogs, and Smart became a well-known defensive back through the mid-1990s.

They coached on the same offensive staff at Georgia in 2006. Otherwise, they’ve faced off against each other as coordinators — namely 2008 and 2012. Bobo called the shots for the Bulldogs’ offense while Smart built a daunting Alabama defense.

The next chapter in the friendly feud takes place inside Williams-Brice Stadium. Now, they’re both in head-coaching capacities.

“I have a lot of respect for him,” Smart said ahead of the game at South Carolina. “He’s one of the best football coaches I know in terms of motivation, passion and energy for the game, recruiting — all of those things.”

Smart, in many ways, deflected the question. He didn’t want to make it about a coaching matchup, but instead the on-field competition. Smart believes the history between them doesn’t matter much, but it tells a fascinating tale.

By the second week of his stint as the interim Gamecocks leader, Bobo gets to face his former team. He replaced five-year coach Will Muschamp, who was fired after South Carolina’s loss at Ole Miss. Bobo became a head coach at Colorado State for five seasons after leaving Georgia. He came to Columbia as an offensive coordinator this past offseason.

Smart credited Bobo’s passion and energy for his long-time success in coaching. He also referenced Bobo’s coaching family tree, which includes his father, George Bobo.

In preparation for a Bobo’s offense, Smart said Georgia will be ready for a slower tempo and a two-quarterback system with Luke Doty and Collin Hill.

Former Georgia quarterback Joe Cox is also wide receivers coach at South Carolina.

“The guy comes from a coaching pedigree,” Smart said. “His dad is one of the best coaches to coach in our state. He’s grown up in a coach’s family. He’s got thick, tough skin, and players like him.”

Channing Tindall’s return

Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall grew up in Columbia, not far from Williams-Brice Stadium. He attended games during his childhood. Tindall recalled watching famed Bulldogs running back Todd Gurley play against the Gamecocks “when I was a little child.”

He made some of the veterans in the Georgia press corps feel old ... because, well, those games were only a few years back in 2012 and 2014. Tindall also remembers watching Gamecock great Marcus Lattimore.

Nonetheless, Tindall was recruited heavily by most power programs. His final decision came between Georgia and South Carolina, the school in his backyard. Tindall indicated his father is a big Georgia fan and his mother is an alumna of South Carolina.

“It’s always a good time going back home,” Tindall said Monday in his first meeting with the media since arriving at Georgia. He traveled to Columbia in 2018. “The rivalry has always been big in my family. This is one game I mark down on my calendar every year.”

At Georgia, Tindall has worked his way slowly into the defensive rotation. He has played in spurts over the years, but has received consistent opportunities this season. Tindall said there’s “an addiction and a hunger” to prosper within the Bulldogs’ defense. He recorded a tackle on the first drive against Mississippi State and has 11 tackles through five games this season.

“I grew up in South Carolina, but wanted to explore more,” Tindall said of his decision to play at Georgia. “I’ve been home all of my life. I wanted to get away, but not be too far. Georgia checked all of those boxes.”

Georgia ‘laid an egg’ last year

The memory of South Carolina’s win on the Sanford Stadium turf in 2019 is a bitter one for Georgia’s players. They won’t forget the Gamecocks rushing onto the field after former place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship missed a field goal. Georgia players can’t easily shake South Carolina pulling hedges and celebrating.

That 20-17 final score made things much harder for Georgia and its championship-pursuing dreams, although it controlled its destiny.

“We laid an egg,” tight end John FitzPatrick said. “We didn’t do what we wanted to. We’re going to come out this year and execute, play more physical and finish our blocks.”

Georgia didn’t lack focus a year ago, but the connections didn’t happen and the miscues piled atop each other. Now it’s motivation

.

“You win some, you lose some,” senior outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson said. “We’re going to attack and try to raise our own standard of how we play.”

No. 13 Georgia (5-2) at South Carolina (2-6)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC

TV: SEC Network

Line: Georgia by 19