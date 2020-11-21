South Carolina vs Missouri live updates: USC looking for win after tumultuous week

The State’s Ben Breiner is at Williams-Brice Stadium for Saturday’s South Carolina football game against Missouri. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network Alternate channel. The Gamecocks are playing a 10-game, SEC-only schedule during the coronavirus-delayed season.

Early observations

Fullback Adam Prentice, who got a season-high in snaps last week against Ole Miss, had a sore throat this week but was present in warmups Saturday evening.

The Gamecocks also released an updated depth chart, a departure from the program’s norms under coach Will Muschamp, who typically released just one depth chart at the beginning of the season. This new chart doesn’t feature a ton of surprises but does list Cam Smith, John Dixon and Jaylan Foster taking over for the trio of Gamecock defensive backs who opted out of the rest of the season earlier this week — Jaycee Horn, Israel Mukuamu and RJ Roderick.

Depleted rosters on both sides

Missouri entered this week light on players after dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that forced its previous game against Georgia to be postponed. By Friday, the Tigers were down to just 53 scholarship players due to injuries, positive coronavirus tests and contact tracing — the absolute bare minimum required by the SEC to play a game.

And South Carolina isn’t that much better off. Between four opt-outs after the firing of coach Will Muschamp and several season-ending surgeries, the Gamecocks are close to that 53 number as well, interim coach Mike Bobo said on Thursday, though he did not specify how close.

Despite all that, both coaches have insisted they want to play, and there have been no reports of any last-minute hang-ups so far, even though Peter Baugh of The Athletic reported nearly a dozen Missouri players would be unavailable.

Bettling line favors Tigers

Missouri opened the week as a narrow 1-point favorite over a collapsing South Carolina squad. With news leaking out that coach Will Muschamp would be fired, however, that betting line quickly jumped to 6 points in favor of the Tigers on Sunday. After that, it inched up to 6.5 points and stayed there for most of the week before dropping back to 5 by Saturday evening.