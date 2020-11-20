South Carolina-Missouri football prediction: What exactly to expect from this one?

Call this the “Who Knows Bowl.”

On one side, South Carolina has been worn down by injuries and opt-outs. On the other, Missouri was one more injury from postponing the game as of Thursday night.

It’s going to be a weird one.

We just don’t really know what any of this is going to look like Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. Both rosters are stressed to the limit depth-wise. The Tigers haven’t even played in three weeks because of COVID-19 issues. The Gamecocks have a new coach in Mike Bobo after firing Will Muschamp.

From what we know, it might come down to who can take advantage of which matchup. The Gamecocks offense definitely leads the way for USC, but the Missouri defense might be the best unit on the field. That said, teams can pound on the Tigers to a degree, and the Gamecocks’ top option is tailback Kevin Harris.

South Carolina‘s defense has struggled mightily, allowing 48 or more points in three consecutive games, but Missouri’s offense really hasn’t been that good all season.

This could come down to a set of different factors: What kind of energy does South Carolina play with coming off a coaching change? How does Missouri look weeks removed from their last game? Which major faces are missing in both lineups?

However all of those shak out, expect a tight one.

The pick: South Carolina 24, Missouri 23

Missouri (2-3) at South Carolina (2-5)

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC

TV: SEC Network Alternate Channel

Line: Missouri by 6