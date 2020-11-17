Two more Gamecocks, four total, opting out of 2020 season

South Carolina defensive back R.J. Roderick Sideline Carolina

South Carolina list of players not finishing out the season is up to four.

Interim coach Mike Bobo announced that safety/linebacker RJ Roderick and defensive tackle Makius Scott will opt out of the rest of the season.

Bobo said it was a personal and COVID decision.

They join star corner Jaycee Horn, who announced Monday night, and corner Israel Mukuamu, who announced Tuesday morning.

Bobo guessed this would be the end of the opt outs, but wasn’t sure.

Scott has not played in a game this season. Roderick has been a sometimes-starter but struggled a good bit in spots. He has 23 tackles and one pass break-up this season.