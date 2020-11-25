Another recruit at top of USC 2021 class decommits, the 5th since Muschamp dismissal

George Wilson

The fallout from South Carolina’s firing of coach Will Muschamp keeps coming.

Three-star Virginia defensive line recruit George Wilson decommitted Wednesday from USC, robbing the Gamecocks of one of their highest-rated commits.

He’s the fifth recruit to break his pledge to South Carolina since Muschamp was dismissed Nov. 15. In that stretch, much of top talent in the class has decided to look elsewhere.

“First and foremost I want to thank the man above for even putting me in this position. I want to thank Coach Muschamp and the South Carolina family for recruiting me and giving me a chance to play at the next level,” he said via Twitter. “This has been a tough decision and not an easy one to make, but as it gets closer and closer, and talking it over with my family as well as taking time out for myself, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of South Carolina .... I’m looking to sign on the early signing period in December to my new home for the next 3-4 years. Let’s get it done. (My recruitment is 100% open)“

Wilson, a 6-foot-5, 214-pounder, is the No. 365 player in the country in the 247Sports national rankings.

The pass rusher had North Carolina, Penn State and Arizona State in his original final four.

South Carolina is trying to hold together a recruiting class during the coaching search. It’s not uncommon for a team to lose commitments before and after a new hire. Mike Bobo is currently the interim head coach, and he and his staff have been reaching out to recruits.

Wilson’s departure drops the Gamecocks class to 11 players out of a possible 21 spots. The early signing period begins Dec 16.

The USC class was ranked 47th nationally, as of Monday night, in the 247Sports Composite that factors in all networks. Two decommitments Tuesday dropped USC to No. 69 and in the rankings, now last in the SEC.

The national team rankings are based on a few factors, one of them being total members. USC’s 12 commitments are a conference low, but the weight of the class is also pulled down by having just one prospect with a four-star rating. By comparison, Auburn has 13 commitments (six of them four-star prospects), and the Tigers rank No. 20 nationally and No. 7 in the conference.

South Carolina’s 2021 class

QB Colten Gauthier

RB Caleb McDowell

WR Sam Reynolds

WR Omega Blake

WR Derwin Burgess

OL Jordan Davis

OL JonDarius Morgan

DL Nick Barrett

DL TJ Sanders

LB Trenilyas Tatum

DB Marcellas Dial