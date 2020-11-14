What knocked Israel Mukuamu out of South Carolina’s game vs Ole Miss

Mississippi running back Jerrion Ealy (9) is tackled by South Carolina defensive back Israel Mukuamu (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman) AP

First South Carolina defensive back Israel Mukuamu had to be helped off the field in the first half. Then he sat on the sideline, towel over his head.

He went to the locker room before the half, and when he came out, he was no longer wearing his pads.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said the issue was a flare-up of the groin problem that dogged Mukuamu for the first half of the season. He also said he was worried about it long term.

Mukuamu was a second-team All-SEC player last year. He has played both corner and safety this season.

His absence further stretched a secondary that has been playing former walk-on Jaylan Foster serious snaps and had to go dime most of the game to try to counter Ole Miss’ speed.