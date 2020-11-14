Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
What knocked Israel Mukuamu out of South Carolina’s game vs Ole Miss

Mississippi running back Jerrion Ealy (9) is tackled by South Carolina defensive back Israel Mukuamu (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)
Mississippi running back Jerrion Ealy (9) is tackled by South Carolina defensive back Israel Mukuamu (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman) Bruce Newman AP

First South Carolina defensive back Israel Mukuamu had to be helped off the field in the first half. Then he sat on the sideline, towel over his head.

He went to the locker room before the half, and when he came out, he was no longer wearing his pads.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said the issue was a flare-up of the groin problem that dogged Mukuamu for the first half of the season. He also said he was worried about it long term.

Mukuamu was a second-team All-SEC player last year. He has played both corner and safety this season.

His absence further stretched a secondary that has been playing former walk-on Jaylan Foster serious snaps and had to go dime most of the game to try to counter Ole Miss’ speed.

Ben Breiner
Ben Breiner
Covers the South Carolina Gamecocks, primarily football, with a little basketball, baseball or whatever else comes up. Joined The State in 2015. Previously worked at Muncie Star Press and Greenwood Index-Journal. Picked up feature writing honors from the APSE, SCPA and IAPME at various points. A 2010 University of Wisconsin graduate. Support my work with a digital subscription
