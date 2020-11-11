College Sports
Two ways the Missouri-Georgia postponement could impact South Carolina football
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp didn’t have much of a sense of the context.
His team was practicing all morning, so he didn’t see the news Georgia-Missouri for the week was called off because of a COVID-19 issue on the Tigers’ side. This matters because Mizzou is set to come to Williams-Brice Stadium for a night game next weekend.
“I found out five minutes ago,” Muschamp said Wednesday on the SEC teleconference. “We just got off the practice field a little while ago.
“I have no idea how it will affect us next week.“
The Gamecocks have not had a game postponed, but they’ve had a couple close calls. Both Vanderbilt and Texas A&M had games called off the week after facing USC, both for their own COVID issues.
One way the Mizzou cancellation could impact the team is in the game time this week.
The SEC is down four of seven games, with South Carolina-Ole Miss being at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network opposite Florida-Arkansas on ESPN. Muschamp said Gamecocks athletic director Ray Tanner had been in contact with the league as the only remaining game is Vanderbilt-Kentucky at noon on SEC Network.
“I know that coach Tanner talked to the SEC office as far as moving the game up a little bit,” Muschamp said. “But I don’t know that we got a response. So I’m not certain. He handles that.”
Muschamp said it would be nice to play a little earlier in the day, but he’s fine wherever they decide to play and his team plans to be ready.
He also said there’s been no movement in the starting quarterback battle between Ryan Hilinski and Collin Hill. Both veterans played well in Wednesday’s practice.
South Carolina (2-4) at Ole Miss (2-4)
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss.
TV: SEC Network
Line: Ole Miss by 11
SEC TV schedule for Nov. 14
Georgia at Missouri, Postponed
Vanderbilt at Kentucky, Noon on SEC Network
Texas A&M at Tennessee, Postponed
Auburn at Miss State,Postponed
Alabama at LSU, Postponed
Arkansas at Florida, 7 p.m. on ESPN
South Carolina at Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
