What Will Muschamp said about Collin Hill’s job security after Texas A&M defeat

It’s been a rough few weeks for South Carolina’s offense, especially quarterback Collin Hill.

In the last two games against LSU and Texas A&M, Hill has completed 46.5% of his passes for 300 combined yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. The graduate transfer from Colorado State has been under pressure from defenses — and from a section of Gamecock fans who have clamored for coach Will Muschamp to bench Hill in favor of either sophomore Ryan Hilinski or freshman Luke Doty.

After the LSU contest and the bye week, Muschamp shut down any notion that the Gamecocks would make a change at signal caller. But after USC was thoroughly thrashed by Texas A&M at home, 48-3, and Hill threw for only 66 yards, Muschamp defended his starter a little, but left the door open on a potential switch.

“I think if we make some catches early in the game, it’s a different complexion of the game, in my opinion. We had some huge ones down the field that we got to catch the ball. We missed a screen that was open, we had it blocked well,” Muschamp said. “But he needs to be more accurate with the football in some other situations, and we’ll make that evaluation tomorrow as we go through the tape as a staff.

“And as we continue to move forward, whatever gives us the best opportunity to win the game at whatever position it is, that’s what we’ll do.”

Hill completed his first two passes of the game Saturday night for 17 yards. On his third attempt, he had transfer receiver Jalen Brooks wide open 40 yards down the field. His lofted pass was perfectly placed to let Brooks potentially spring free for a touchdown — and it bounced off the wide receiver’s hands. That kicked off a 6-for-19 finish to the game with a pair of interceptions — one a badly missed pass, one tipped in the air.

And while Muschamp noted that it wasn’t Hill alone who was responsible for all of the offense’s woes, he didn’t dispute a question from a reporter who asked if “everything’s on the table” when it comes to the quarterback position.

‘“Yeah, we got to do what it takes to win games. We weren’t productive enough offensively obviously, so we’ve got to look at what we’re doing and who’s doing it and then get better,” Muschamp said.

South Carolina’s reserves, Hilinski and Doty, did get some action Saturday. Doty got in on a few snaps in a special package throughout the game, rushing two times for seven yards and missing his one pass attempt. Hilinski, meanwhile, took over in the fourth quarter when things were far out of reach and completed four of six passes for 34 yards.

On social media, fans were calling for either Doty or Hilinski to take over by halftime, if only to get them more snaps in a lopsided affair. And Muschamp did seem to indicate that he and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo at least considered that.

“Ryan did a good job. I mean, we didn’t get off the field on defense, so at the end of the day, we wish he’d had more turns and possessions. But we had those discussions throughout the game to spark some things on offense,” Muschamp said. “Felt like Luke came in and did some good things with some things that we’re doing with him, and that’ll continue to increase if it’s going to help us win ballgames, and that’s going to be a week-to-week process.”

Amid any speculation, frustration or back-and-forth, Hill himself projected his usual air of stoicism when asked about job security in his postgame interview.

“That is 100% not something that I can control, and that’s what I’ve said all along, that my job as a player is to show up and be ready and prepare like I’m the guy,” Hill said. “Whether you are or not, you just have to continue to prepare that way. So that’s something that, no, I’m not worried about. That’s not my decision to make. Nothing changes for me. I’m going to just continue to show up, go to work and get better.”