South Carolina vs Texas A&M live updates: Gamecocks warm up aiming for top-10 upset

The State’s Ben Breiner is inside Williams-Brice Stadium for Saturday’s South Carolina football game against Texas A&M. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. on ESPN. The Gamecocks are playing a 10-game, SEC-only schedule during the coronavirus-delayed season.

Early observations

Jay Urich is in the building, wearing his jersey. He was a medical disqualification for a shoulder issue at the start of the year.

Jaheim Bell, who signed with South Carolina as an athlete and is listed as a tight end on the team’s roster, is working with the receivers pregame.

Walk-on linebacker Darryle Ware was out warming up early as well — USC is woefully thin at linebacker with the news that sophomore Jahmar Brown will be out for several weeks due to a knee procedure.

Line jumps hours before kickoff

The betting line for the Gamecocks-Aggies contest opened at 8.5 points in favor of Texas A&M. From there, it mostly stuck around 7.5 points all week, according to Vegas Insider. Less than two hours before kickoff, however, that margin jumped to 9.5 points on Vegas Insider. That puts it in line with the odds posted by ESPN. South Carolina is 3-1-1 against the spread this season.