South Carolina unveils uniform combo for Texas A&M game

South Carolina football is rolling with a white-heavy look off the bye week.

The Gamecocks unveiled the uniform combo for the home game against top-10 Texas A&M. They’ll wear with garnet jerseys with white helmets and pants.

USC unveiled the look in a Battle Armor video posted to social media Thursday paying tribute to members of the Armed Forces. This Saturday is Carolina’s annual Military Appreciation Game — coach Will Muschamp sported a camo fleece and publicly thanked members of the military at his Tuesday press conference.

To those who have served, thank you.



Battle Armor pic.twitter.com/fDxn5J0T2v — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) November 5, 2020

This is the second time the Gamecocks will wear garnet jerseys this season.

Heading into Saturday’s game, South Carolina had two weeks to recover from a blowout loss at LSU.

The Aggies are in a good spot at No. 7 in the country, sitting at 4-1 with only a loss to Alabama. Jimbo Fisher’s squad edged a Florida team that beat the Gamecocks by 14, and A&M is the second-best team in the SEC West at the moment.

The Gamecocks have never beaten Texas A&M since they started playing as cross-division rivals in 2014. The series started with the infamous Kenny Hill game and last year USC was close through the first half before the Aggies finally pulled away for a 30-6 win.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. The game will be on ESPN. The Aggies are are favored by 7.5 points though it is as high as double digits in some places.

2020 UNIFORM COMBOS

▪ LSU: white pants, garnet jerseys and white helmets

▪ Auburn: garnet pants, garnet jerseys and black helmets

▪ Vanderbilt: black pants, white jerseys and white helmets

▪ Florida: white pants, white jerseys and white helmets

▪ Tennessee: black pants, black jerseys and black helmets

UNIFORM COMBOS FROM 2019

▪ Clemson: black pants, black jerseys and black helmets

▪ Texas A&M: black pants, white jerseys and white helmets

▪ Appalachian State: black pants, garnet jerseys and black helmets

▪ Vanderbilt: white pants, garnet jerseys and white helmets

▪ Tennessee: white pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Florida: white pants, black jersey, white helmet

▪ Georgia: garnet pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Kentucky: white pants, black throwback jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Missouri: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Alabama: garnet pants, garnet jersey, white helmet

▪ Charleston Southern: white pants, black throwback jersey, garnet helmet

▪ North Carolina: white pants, white jerseys, white helmets

UNIFORM COMBOS FROM 2018

▪ Virginia: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Akron: garnet pants, black jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Clemson: white pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Florida: black pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Ole Miss: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Tennessee: black pants, black jersey, black helmet

▪ Texas A&M: black pants, black jersey, white helmet

▪ Missouri: garnet pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Kentucky: garnet pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Vanderbilt: white pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Georgia: black pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Coastal Carolina: white pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet