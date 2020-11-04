Which young players stood out to the Gamecocks coaches during the bye week

A football team’s bye week can be a chance to reassess.

Younger players who have seen snaps reduced in tightened game weeks get more work at practices during a break. Staffs can look at what’s working or where another player might help. A bye week was the setting for one of the biggest moments of the Will Muschamp era of South Carolina football, sending quarterback Jake Bentley into the starting lineup in the 2016 season.

The Gamecocks likely won’t see any changes that dramatic, but Muschamp on Tuesday listed off a few players who stood out when his staff had a moment to slow down.

“We ended all three days with an emphasis on younger guys participating,” Muschamp said.

▪ Rico Powers: “A young receiver that continues to come on for us.”

▪ Rashad Amos: “A young running back we’re excited about.”

▪ The young offensive linemen: “Vershon (Lee) has obviously played and started a game. Tyshawn Wannamaker is another player who we feel like continues to come on. Good movement inside.”

▪ Jaheim Bell: “Made some strides at the tight end position. Got to continue to have him come on for us.”

▪ Mo Kaba: “Another player that continues to improve at the linebacker position. We need him to keep coming for us.”

▪ Defensive tackle Alex Huntley: ”Continues to make some strides. Is now healthy off the ankle. And I thought he did some really good things in the open date, and obviously again on Sunday night and last night.”

USC has played relatively few true freshmen thus far. Defensive ends Jordan Burch and Tonka Hemingway are producing in the two-deep. Powers, a four-star, has seen his role rise and fall. After transfer receiver Jalen Brooks got eligible, Powers didn’t travel to LSU.

Junior college tackle Jazston Turnetine broke into the lineup, but beyond that and a pair of specialists getting work (Kai Kroeger and Mitch Jeter) they’ve not gone deep with that newcomer group just yet.

South Carolina (2-3) vs No. 7 Texas A&M (4-1)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia

TV: ESPN

Line: Texas A&M by 7.5