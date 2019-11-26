Why Will Muschamp thinks his team is ‘more than capable’ of beating Clemson

South Carolina football faces steep odds against the Clemson Tigers as a 27-point underdog.

But Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp thinks his team is capable of springing the upset. After all, they’re already won once as a three-touchdown underdog.

That win at No. 3 Georgia has been a highlight of a season that has seen four wins and seven losses thus far. That game only had a 21-point spread, but it provides a template of sorts.

“You gain confidence from that victory that we certainly are more than capable, and our guys know that,” Muschamp said. “I’ve talked to our guys about that and those situations.”

His answer for how to do that is a more conservative gameplan, with a few breaks down the field and a defense that makes some plays.

That means controlling possession in a way the team hasn’t in a while.

“We have to have the ability to run the ball, to stay on the field,” Muschamp said. “They’ve got a very explosive offense.

“Need to hit some explosive plays. Go back to the Georgia game. The out and up we hit to Bryan (Edwards) on the sideline, a beautiful thrown pass from Ryan and a great route from Bryan to get vertical down the field.”

South Carolina wasn’t particularly efficient that afternoon, but they managed to grind out enough first downs here and there. The out and up to Edwards gained 46 yards, far and away the longest play the Gamecocks had on a day with only three combined offensive touchdowns between both teams.

But what really made that game was South Carolina’s defense, which only allowed one play longer than 30 yards, while also getting four takeaways.

“We’ve got to be opportunistic,” Muschamp said of the Clemson game. “They’re going to take some shots down the field, we’ve got to win those 50-50 balls. We haven’t stopped the run against them, and I certainly think we’re much better up front than we’ve been in our three previous meetings.”

Against the Bulldogs, USC only allowed 4 yards per carry. That number has been 6.4, 4.1 and 4.7 in the three games against Clemson.

The Gamecocks easily have their best defensive line in the past three seasons, with Javon Kinalw, Rick Sandidge and Zacch Pickens on the inside. Stalwart Kobe Smith is questionable after missing practice early this week.

Muschamp also said the plan could involve slowing things down, rather than mixing tempos as the team did a season ago. He also pointed back to the 2017 game to a moment when the team lost composure and made a crucial third-down error that let the game start to get out of hand.

In any case, the Gamecocks have a blueprint of sorts. They’ve talked about what it might take, but pulling that together against such a talented team remains a tall order.

“Those are things we’ve got to do in the game,” Muschamp said. “As I think anybody would know.”