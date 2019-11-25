The GoGamecocks Podcast: Basketball season is in full swing. How is USC doing?

South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball have been playing games for several weeks now, and Frank Martin and Dawn Staley’s teams are a combined 10-1 so far.

In the latest episode of The GoGamecocks Podcast, The State sports reporters Greg Hadley, Andrew Ramspacher and Ben Breiner recap the last week of Gamecock basketball, including the men’s team’s upset loss to Boston University and a narrow win over Gardner-Webb, and the women’s team’s big wins over in-state opponents USC Upstate and Clemson.

Then, they discuss the upcoming Thanksgiving tournaments for the two programs — the men are headed to Cancun to play two games that could be crucial for their NCAA hopes, and the women go to the U.S. Virgin Islands with a chance to knock off No. 2 Baylor.

The GoGamecocks Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, Pandora, RadioPublic, Luminary, Pocket Casts, Podchaser, Castbox, Castro and Overcast. New episodes are released every Monday and Wednesday during football season.

