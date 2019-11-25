Gamecocks off to a blazing start. How does it compare to title, Final Four seasons?

South Carolina beat Clemson in women’s basketball on Sunday. That’s not surprising — the Gamecocks have done that every year for a decade now, and Dawn Staley’s program was widely expected to crush the Tigers as it did, 84-48.

But with another dominant performance on the road, the young USC squad isn’t just beating Clemson by huge margins. It’s off to one of the program’s best statistical starts in years.

With averages of 88.2 points and 46.0 points allowed per game, the Gamecocks have larger average margin of victory through six games than the 2016-17 team that won the national title or the 2014-15 team that advanced to the Final Four had over the same time frame.

The only South Carolina team with a better scoring defense through six games was that 2014-15 squad — that year, led by Tiffany Mitchell, Khadijah Sessions, Alaina Coates and a freshman A’ja Wilson, the Gamecocks gave up 45.5 points per game on 30.9% shooting through six contests and finished the year with one of the nation’s best defenses, giving up 54.1 points per game and letting opponents shoot just 34.9% from the field.

By comparison, this year’s team is second in the nation in field goal percentage defense, with opponents shooting just 23.9% — granted the opponents thus far have been of mixed quality, highlighted by top-10 Maryland but limited by the likes of USC Upstate. But Staley has been extremely pleased with her team’s defensive effort.

“We’re not a team that allows a whole lot of points and we’re not a team that allows you to get easy, easy looks throughout the game,” Staley said.

According to Her Hoops Stats, South Carolina’s opponents are scoring just 61.3 points per 100 possessions, which would also surpass the last five USC teams’ marks. And even though many of the Gamecocks’ fellow top-10 teams have played their fair share of overwhelmed opponents too, Dawn Staley’s club still ranks fourth in the country in that stat.

And against Clemson, the Gamecocks showcased what the best version of their offense might be — forced turnovers leading to easy transition buckets, dominant post play and enough outside shooting to space the floor.

“We really just execute ... and playing great defense is going to continue to lead to easy offensive buckets,” freshman forward Aliyah Boston said. “It’s great, it really is.”

Boston and senior forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan led the team in scoring, both against Clemson and on the year, and they help lead one of the top offensive rebounding squads in the country. But the Gamecocks are also making 40.6% of their 3-pointers, with 6.5 made 3s per game, both of which would mark the program’s best marks under Staley.

The 2014-15 team, by comparison, shot 34.9% from 3, making 5.4 attempts per game. Over its first six games, those marks were 39% and 6.5 makes, respectively. The 2016-17 team made 33.3% and 4.9 3-pointers per game, and 30.9% and 5.0 through six games.

Against Clemson this year, South Carolina was 8-for-23 from 3-point territory, getting the majority of those buckets on fewer attempts in the second half. But even with a 3-for-12 mark in the first half, Staley has plenty of confidence in her young 3-point shooters, such as freshmen Zia Cooke and Brea Beal and sophomore Destanni Henderson.

“I thought we were doing a good job moving the ball. I want our players to take some 3s in rhythm. I thought we did that, we just didn’t hit them (in the first half),” Staley said.

The competition will get significantly tougher over the next few weeks and entering SEC play. But right now, Staley is just pleased with the group’s mindset and how that’s translated on the court.

“They’re a group in which, they just take what’s in front of them, whoever it is. ... It could be anybody. It could be Maryland on the road, it could be Clemson on the road, it could be USC Upstate here,” Staley said. “Their approach is the same, and it kinda helps us as a coaching staff to say, hey, we can save the rah-rah talk, we can save the motivational speeches. You look at them and they’re ready to play, so it’s less about talk and more about them just getting more and more experience.”

NEXT

Who: No. 5 South Carolina (6-0) vs. No. 18 Indiana (4-0)

When: 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 28

Where: Sports and Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Watch: Streaming on FloHoops.com (subscription required)