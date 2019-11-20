Initial betting line on Clemson-USC is out: Here’s how much the Tigers are favored by

The opening line is out, and Clemson is, as expected, massively favored to beat South Carolina and extend its run of dominance in the Palmetto Bowl.

Westgate Superbook released its initial line for the Nov. 30 game at Williams-Brice Stadium between the Tigers and the Gamecocks, and CU is the 24.5-point favorite.

Since 1995, the spread in this series has topped 24 points just twice, in 2018 and 2016. The largest it has ever been at Williams-Brice was in 2015, when Clemson closed as the 20.5-point favorite, according to the betting database from Oddsshark.com.

In the 23 meetings since 1995, Clemson own a 12-11 advantage against the spread. This year, the Tigers are 8-3 against the spread, while South Carolina is 5-6.

As the open week passes for both teams, more sportsbook will release odds on the game. And just after Westgate announced its spread Wednesday, USC coach Will Muschamp announced top receiver Bryan Edwards will “likely” miss the game with a meniscus injury, which could affect the betting as well. With Edwards sidelined last weekend against Texas A&M, the Gamecock offense struggled to generate points.