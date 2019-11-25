‘They compare me to PJ Dozier.’ How the Gamecocks view SC’s top prospect in 2021 class

There’s a long, lanky point guard playing high school basketball in South Carolina, but making a name for himself nationally. The Gamecocks are recruiting him — and perhaps having flashbacks.

“They compare me to P.J. Dozier,” said Bryce McGowens. “I like that because I think he’s a pretty good player.”

Five years after Dozier, a 6-foot-6 perimeter player from Columbia ranked among the country’s top 30 prospects, committed to USC, Frank Martin is after the 6-5 McGowens from Wren, the class of 2021’s No. 49 player, according to 247Sports composite.

McGowens averaged 26 points, 3.8 rebounds and three assists a game as a sophomore for Wren, the Class 4A Upper State runners-up in 2018-19. Approaching his junior season, McGowens has offers from the likes of Clemson, Georgia, Pittsburgh, LSU and South Carolina.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

He visited USC on Sept. 14 for the football game against Alabama and plans to return to Williams-Brice Stadium next week for the Clemson game.

“I love the coaching staff,” McGowens said of Martin and company. “It’s a great coaching staff.”

McGowens was in Columbia last week for a SC high school basketball media day event at the Convention Center. The scene also included USC’s 2020 signess (AC Flora’s Patrick Iriel and Ridge View’s Ja’Von Benson) and fellow ‘21 target John Butler Jr.

“My boy John,” McGowens said. “We played with each other when we were little. That’s my guy. We got a relationship going, we want to play with each other in the future.”

At the college level?

“It doesn’t matter,” McGowens continued. “Some point in the future.”

Greenville’s Butler Jr., who visited USC for the Gamecocks’ win over Wyoming on Nov. 10, and McGowens give the Palmetto State two representatives among 247Sports composite’s top 60 players for the first time since Dozier (No. 25) and Tevin Mack (57) in 2015. Dozier, of course, came to the Gamecocks and played a major role in the 2017 Final Four run. Clemson’s Tevin Mack is at his third school since starting at Texas and transferring to Alabama.

While Butler Jr.’s parents are USC graudates, McGowen’s brother, Trey, is a starting guard at Pitt.

“I want to go to a place where I know there’s another father figure because I’m going to be around him all the time,” McGowens said. “Play style, playing right away (is important). (Trey) just told me to go where best fits me.”