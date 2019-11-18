Top football recruit Jordan Burch locks in December date for college choice

One of the nation’s top high school football prospects is close to making his announcement.

Hammond defensive end Jordan Burch said Monday via Twitter that he will be announcing his college choice Dec. 19, one day after the early signing period begins.

Burch last month said his final schools are South Carolina, Clemson, LSU, Georgia and Alabama. He has made visits to all those schools during the summer or the fall.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Burch is a five-star prospect and the national’s second-best recruit nationally in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports Composite list that factors in all rankings.

Burch will play the final game of his high school career Saturday when Hammond takes on Laurence Manning for the SCISA 3A championship at Benedict College. He also will play in the Under Armour all-star game in January.

Burch has kept his recruiting quiet for the most part and hasn’t done many interviews. His teammate Alex Huntley is a South Carolina commit but hasn’t pressured his teammate to making a choice.

“I have been trying to recruit a little bit, but Jordan is my friend so I let him have his,” Huntley said.

The 247Sports’ Crystal Ball predictions are all for Burch to go to Clemson with the exception of one pick for the Gamecocks. Rivals’ FutureCast is equally split between Alabama, South Carolina and Clemson (with one pick each).

247Sports’ Charles Power said Burch draws comparisons to San Diego Chargers’ Joey Bosa.

“Burch has the framework to develop into a top pass rusher at the next level. He plays with outstanding bend and leverage, with the ability to dip and run the arc off the edge,” Power wrote of Burch. “Has a high level first step and play speed in pursuit. Doubles as a strong, physical run defender and looks to play with a high effort level. Flashes his considerable athleticism as a running back, moving with high level explosiveness and fluidity for a prospect of his size.”

Through the regular season, Burch has 53 tackles, a team-high nine sacks and 18 tackles for loss. On offense he has rushed for 488 yards and 10 touchdowns and caught six passes, four of which have gone for touchdowns.

Burch also has thrown a touchdown pass.