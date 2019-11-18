Game time, TV channel set for Clemson-South Carolina rivalry game

South Carolina and Clemson football will face off at noon on ESPN on Nov. 30, the SEC announced Monday.

Both the Gamecocks and Tigers have an open date this coming Saturday, giving them two weeks to prepare for the annual in-state rivalry game.

This is the first time since 2015 the game will be played at noon. Clemson won that one 37-32 on the way to its first College Football Playoff title game appearance. The 2014 and 2009 games were also at noon, with most of the others as night games.

But while Clemson still has the ACC championship game and a potential College Football Playoff berth to come, South Carolina will be playing its final game of the year against the Tigers, missing a bowl game for the first time under coach Will Muschamp.

The all-time series is in favor of Clemson, who has a 70-42-4 record against the Gamecocks. Over the past decade, the two programs have traded five-game win streaks in the rivalry, with USC dominating 2009 through 2013 under Steve Spurrier and Clemson taking control from 2014 through 2018 under Dabo Swinney.

USC is coming off a 30-6 loss to Texas A&M to finish SEC play the past Saturday, while Clemson finished off its home slate by thrashing Wake Forest, 52-3.

SOUTH CAROLINA 2019 SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 — North Carolina 24, South Carolina 20

Sept. 7 — South Carolina 72, Charleston Southern 10

Sept. 14 — Alabama 47, South Carolina 23

Sept. 21 — Missouri 34, South Carolina 14

Sept. 28 — South Carolina 24, Kentucky 7

Oct. 5 — Bye

Oct. 12 — South Carolina 20, Georgia 17

Oct. 19 — Florida 38, South Carolina 27

Oct. 26 — Tennessee 41, South Carolina 21

Nov. 2 — South Carolina 24, Vanderbilt 7

Nov. 9 — Appalachian State 20, South Carolina 15

Nov. 16 — Texas A&M 30, South Carolina 6

Nov. 23 — Bye

Nov. 30 — Clemson at South Carolina, TBD

CLEMSON 2019 SCHEDULE

Aug. 29 — Clemson 52, Georgia Tech 14

Sept. 7 — Clemson 24, Texas A&M 10

Sept. 14 — Clemson 41, Syracuse 6

Sept. 21 — Clemson 52, Charlotte 10

Sept. 28 — Clemson 21, North Carolina 20

Oct. 5 — Bye

Oct. 12 — Clemson 45, Florida State 14

Oct. 19 — Clemson 45, Louisville 10

Oct. 26 — Clemson 59, Boston College 7

Nov. 2 — Clemson 59, Wofford 14

Nov. 9 — Clemson 55, N.C. State 10

Nov. 16 — Clemson 52, Wake Forest 3

Nov. 23 — Bye

Nov. 30 — Clemson at South Carolina, TBD