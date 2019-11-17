Muschamp defends the future and direction of South Carolina’s program

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp admitted that where his team sits is not where it should be.

The Gamecocks’ history might not include much contending for SEC titles, but missing bowls is never accepted.

“It’s frustrating,” Muschamp said. “It shouldn’t happen — call it like it is — at South Carolina. Never would’ve envisioned this. This is where we are right now. We’ve got to continue to play hard, coach hard, get ready to play Clemson.”

It had been a trying week around South Carolina in terms of public perception and discussion.

New school president Robert Caslen spoke early in the week about Muschamp, saying he was the coach through the season, and then things will be assessed. It led to athletic director Ray Tanner issuing a statement Friday in support of Muschamp.

Some reports even said Board of Trustees members were talking to a potential replacement as USC’s athletic director.

Through it all, Muschamp said he has faith in the support for him from the administration on all fronts.

“From day one to now and moving forward I’ve had wonderful communication and support, No. 1 from coach Tanner and his administration. Number two, the President’s office, starting with President (Harris) Pastides and now president Caslen, and the board, and everyone’s been unbelievably supportive. Publicly, I don’t know what else out there but I know that from my standpoint everybody’s supportive and positive about where we’re heading.”

At the moment, he’s 26-24 as a head coach at South Carolina, 15-17 in SEC play.

His roster this year has been devastated by injury. The offense is struggling mightily. The defense has showed high points but just gave up 6.8 yards per play to an offense that has struggled against every SEC opponent by Mississippi State.

But he spoke about a program going forward and lofty goals they can reach with him at the helm.

“We’ve had a rough year,” Muschamp said. “We’ve had a very rough year, OK. And that’s frustrating. It’s very frustrating for us all. Now I’m a coach that has been a part of national championships and multiple conference championships, and I plan on taking this problem where it hadn’t really ever been before. I really do plan on doing it.

“And it’s been a very frustrating experience, and I appreciate the support in a very trying time, but the support has never changed. That’s what’s frustrating for me, is we have this perception of what’s happening out there. The support has never changed from any of those three entities.”

He noted the program has the resources and support to compete, and in the midst of a sub-.500 season with four losses by 20 or more points, he still sees something in his group.

“We’re not as far off as people seem to think we are,” Muschamp said. “And that’s the most frustrating part for us. And you get into a rut from a competence standpoint, which is kind of where we are now. It’s snowballs on you. It’s been unfortunate.”