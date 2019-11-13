The GoGamecocks Podcast: Can USC upset Texas A&M to take pressure off Muschamp?

South Carolina football faces Texas A&M on Saturday, looking for a big upset win to stave off a losing season and keep its bowl hopes alive.

In the latest episode of The GoGamecocks Podcast, The State sports reporters Greg Hadley and Ben Breiner discuss who the Gamecocks are facing in the Aggies and what has to happen for Carolina to come away with a shocking victory, then delve into the bigger questions facing Will Muschamp’s program before finishing by talking about USC women’s basketball’s road win over top-5 Maryland early in the season.

The GoGamecocks Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, Pandora, RadioPublic, Luminary, Pocket Casts, Podchaser, Castbox, Castro and Overcast. New episodes are released every Monday and Wednesday during football season.

