Muschamp: OrTre Smith, Tavien Feaster, AJ Turner ‘doubtful’ for Texas A&M game
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp had bad news on a trio of injured starters.
On Wednesday, he said running backs Tavien Feaster, AJ Turner and wide receiver OrTre Smith were doubtful for this weekend against Texas A&M. He said he expected everyone else would be good to go.
All of them did practice on Tuesday.
Feaster, a Clemson transfer, is the team’s top rusher. He’s been dealing with a groin issue. He had 625 rushing yards and five touchdowns in nine games, splitting time with Rico Dowdle for the six games he was healthy.
Turner is a former starting running back and a special teams ace, and a hamstring issue has slowed him. He started the year at corner, transitioned back to running back and no stats this season.
Smith is dealing with the fallout from a knee surgery and he was a starter for USC as a true freshman in 2017. He has eight catches for 64 yards and a touchdown this season.
Smith missed all of last year after knee surgery to correct a genetic issue.
