The lesson Gamecocks basketball is taking from Kentucky’s shocking loss to Evansville

The story of Cleveland State’s most recent loss goes beyond the 73-53 result on the box score. It involves bad weather, a canceled flight and a 12-hour drive to Missouri State.

“It’s hard to take that bus trip, sleep, wake up and go play a game,” Frank Martin said. “It’s not as easy as it sounds.”

The Vikings (1-2) are the next opponent for Martin’s South Carolina team. They play the Gamecocks (2-0) at Colonial Life Arena on Friday, more than a few days removed from the hectic situation surrounding their visit to Springfield, Missouri, to face the MSU Bears.

A smoother arrival to Columbia should at least give Cleveland State a little more energy when it goes for an upset of Carolina. To execute a win, though, will require scoring on South Carolina’s stifling defense while slowing down USC’s variety of offensive options, starting with A.J. Lawson.

But a more recognized program such as South Carolina isn’t immune from losing this kind of game. Just ask top-ranked Kentucky, which was stunned at home by Evansville on Tuesday.

“It kind of summed everything up that you can’t take every night for granted,” redshirt freshman guard Jermaine Couisnard said Wednesday. “You can’t play the opponent. You got to play the game.”

USC knows better than most the importance of valuing each game on its schedule. The Gamecocks, after all, lost to Stony Brook and Wyoming last season.

But how do these shocking results happen? How can mighty UK lose to Evansville a week after besting Michigan State? How can the Gamecocks fall to Stony Brook and Wyoming before going on to finish fourth in the SEC?

“Freshmen,” Martin said. “You’re going into the season at a high major level with freshmen and you’re playing the mid-major schools with juniors and seniors, you’re probably not going to have a lot of fun nights.”

Kentucky played four freshman Tuesday, the same amount of rookies the Gamecocks used in the 2018 Wyoming loss.

“Fans love freshmen, coaches love seniors,” Martin said. “It’s just simple as that. Freshmen bring in that gleam of hope that’s reported as what great players they are — which is awesome, we recruit them, we actually agree with people that they’re going to be really good players — but they have no clue.”

Kentucky’s loss isn’t the only shocker in the SEC so far this season. Alabama fell to Penn on Nov. 5.

The Gamecocks, meanwhile, have wins over North Alabama and Wyoming by a combined score of 143-87. While four true freshmen have played, none have started. Jalyn McCreay’s 17.5 minutes per game lead all rookies, but he’s the seventh-most used player on the team.

“You saw it with us last year,” Martin said. “I’m happy that after one week, we’re not one of those teams where I got to sit here and answer why we got beat by a lesser known team, for lack of better words.

“But it’s hard, man. Freshmen don’t understand the emotional roller coaster a season brings. They just don’t. I don’t care how you cut the cake. It’s easy to say, ‘Well, we got more talent.’ Well, the game’s not just about talent. The game is about mental preparation, it’s about being able to control your emotions, it’s about understanding how to do things in structure.

“It’s not just about showing up and hooping.”

Bryant update

The conservative timeline for Keyshawn Bryant’s return from knee surgery was six weeks, or South Carolina’s home game with Houston on Dec. 8.

Martin hinted Wednesday his electric sophomore wing could be back sooner.

“Everyone’s a little different,” Martin said. “I’m still not in a place to tell you how close we are, but I know he’s doing stuff already. You see him walking around and you have no idea he had knee surgery 10 days ago.”

NEXT

Who: Cleveland State (1-2) at South Carolina (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Colonial Life Arena

TV: SEC Network-Plus via the WatchESPN app