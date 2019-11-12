What Muschamp said about Bentley’s future — and how it could impact USC QB room

Because of a crutch to help his surgically repaired foot, Jake Bentley was probably the slowest of the South Carolina players to move from the tunnel to the field Saturday and greet Will Muschamp before the Gamecocks played Appalachian State.

It was “Senior Night” at Williams-Brice Stadium and Bentley, a four-year player and 33-game starter, took part in the opening ceremony. He wore his No. 19 jersey and carried flowers in his left hand. He smiled when he finally made it to his coach.

“Jake’s been very special to me personally,” Muschamp said, “the contributions he’s made to this program, the successful he’s had as a quarterback here at the University of South Carolina.”

Bentley entered 2019 with a shot at several school records, but his senior season, of course, ended after one game due to a mid-foot sprain. After a medical redshirt, he’d still have one year of eligibility remaining. It could come at South Carolina. It could come elsewhere as a transfer.

Muschamp said Tuesday he wants Bentley to be a Gamecock in 2020, but further discussion concerning such a possibility won’t take place until next month.

South Carolina (4-6, 3-4 SEC) is at Texas A&M (6-3, 3-2) on Saturday and then closes the regular season Nov. 30 against No. 3 Clemson.

“We talked about December,” Muschamp said. “We’ll let the regular season get over and as we move into December, we’ll have those discussions.”

Should Bentley, whose father Bobby is the USC tight ends coach, return to South Carolina, the Gamecock QB room could potentially be filled with three players who have taken meaningful college snaps — and an incoming four-star freshman.

Freshman Ryan Hilinski won the backup job to Bentley in August and then went to No. 1 after Bentley was officially sidelined in September. The freshman, while battling injury, hasn’t missed a start, throwing for 2,077 yards with 11 touchdowns to four interceptions. Bentley’s numbers as a rookie in 2016: Seven starts, 1,420 yards, nine TDs, four picks.

Dakereon Joyner, a former four-star recruit out of North Charleston, opted to stay at South Carolina after losing the No. 2 job to Hilinski. He’s been rewarded with a variety of opportunities. The redshirt freshman filled in for an injured Hilinski at Georgia and managed much of the second half and overtimes in the upset of the Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Joyner is sixth on USC in rushing (118 yards on 25 carries) and 11th in receptions (six for 46 yards). He’s completed 13 of 24 passes for 128 yards.

Luke Doty is a South Carolina Mr. Football finalist. He suffered a hand injury last week, but that’s not expected to impact his college career. The 6-1, 193-pounder has totaled over 2,200 yards and 28 touchdowns as a senior for Myrtle Beach.

All three could make a case for snaps next season. And then there’s Bentley, who remains top five all-time at USC in career yards and touchdowns.

“He’s meant a lot to me, personally,” Muschamp said. “The Bentley family’s meant a lot to me, personally. And I appreciate everything he’s done.”