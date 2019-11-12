Amid down year, Muschamp looks forward to ‘a long tenure here at South Carolina’

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp made a pair of key statements Tuesday as his team stares down the barrel of what could be a 4-8 season.

On one hand, he understands college football is a “results-based business.” On the other, he spoke like a man who thinks he will get a chance to fix things in 2020 and stick around after that.

“We’ve had some success here before that some other people haven’t,” Muschamp said. “And we look forward to a long tenure here in South Carolina.”

Coming off the loss to Appalachian State that puts his team‘s bowl hopes as an extreme longshot, he faced questions about his future and his staff.

No, he told the assembled media the FootballScoop report the school‘s administration was going to pressure him to make staff changes is false.

“No one said anything to me about anything about,” Muschamp siad. “I’ll evaluate the staff when the year is over with.”

The Gamecocks offense has struggled most of the season, in part because of inconsistent personnel and in part because of inconsistent play. Offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon is in his second season after being promoted following Kurt Roper’s ouster.

The Gamecocks have had at least one staff change every offseason with Muschamp. The first was just Shawn Elliott leaving for a better coaching job, but the latter two involved coaches moving on similar jobs at smaller schools.

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner and president Robert Caslen face a choice to make at season’s end. The results haven’t been there in Year 4 as Muschamp said. The buyout would involve spending more than $12 million the next five years on a coach who wouldn’t be there.

Muschamp made a point of hammering that his staff won more games its first three years than any coaching staff in program history. But this year has gone awry at 4-6 with a team he called his most talented yet.

“We haven’t won enough games,” Muschamp siad. “So that’s the bottom line. As far as the, the main progress that needs to be made is winning football games. We haven’t made that progress.

“We actually have done a couple good things around here. Okay. And we’ve had a very inconsistent year, and I’ll continue to evaluate that and when the season is over, we’ll make the decisions we need to make moving forward.”