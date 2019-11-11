The GoGamecocks Podcast: App State defeat deepens hole for Will Muschamp, USC

South Carolina football stumbled to a stunning 20-15 loss to Appalachian State at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday.

In the latest episode of The GoGamecocks Podcast, The State sports editor Dwayne McLemore talks to reporter Ben Breiner about what went wrong in that disastrous game, particularly with the offense, then shifts focus to the potential long-term effects of the defeat, including the future of coach Will Muschamp and his coaching staff at USC.

Then, McLemore sits down with reporter Andrew Ramspacher to discuss the strong 2-0 start to the season for South Carolina men’s basketball, led by strong defense instilled by coach Frank Martin.

The GoGamecocks Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, Pandora, RadioPublic, Luminary, Pocket Casts, Podchaser, Castbox, Castro and Overcast. New episodes are released every Monday and Wednesday during football season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW