What Muschamp said about his support from administration, conversations with Tanner

After a night when his team struggled in a myriad of ways, South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp said he still feels good about the support he has from his administration.

His team is sitting at 4-6 and in danger of falling to 4-8 as it projects to be a double-digit underdog each of the final two games. But when he spoke Sunday night after the loss to Appalachian State, he spoke as a man looking forward.

“Everybody’s been very positive, supportive,” Muschamp said. “What we need to do moving forward, and that’s what you know, we’re excited about, not where we are but where we’re moving. And we’ve made a lot of strides. A lot of progress, being a program that in the first three years of the staff won more games than anyone else has. And we’ve had some inconsistencies this year that have been frustrating. We’re looking forward to battling out of it.”

The man who hired Muschamp, athletic director Ray Tanner, is still his boss, and the two talk often. Both of them are working under a new president as Robert Caslen came in during the summer.

The question came up in the context of Arkansas coach Chad Morris and Florida State coach Willie Taggart, who both failed to finish out their second seasons as their programs struggled.

Muschamp’s time in Columbia started with two years of overachieving, winning six and then nine games. His third team was projected for big things, but didn’t meet those expectations because of a mixture of harder-than-expected schedule, inconsistent offense and a defense that was wrecked by injury.

This year was projected to have a ceiling, but USC seems destined to fall below even the projected five or six wins from Vegas.

Muschamp said he’s spoken to Tanner since the game Saturday, but that the conversations weren’t anything out of the ordinary.

“I talked to him after the game,” Muschamp siad. “We always talk.”