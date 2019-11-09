Bryan Edwards makes more history, becomes USC’s all-time leader in receiving yards

Move aside, Alshon Jeffery.

Bryan Edwards on Saturday became South Carolina’s all-time leader in receiving yards when he made a fourth quarter catch against Appalachian State.

Edwards, who a couple weeks ago passed the late Kenny McKinley to become the school’s all-time catches king, how now passed Jeffery atop the yards leaders. He entered Saturday needing 88 yards to get to 3,.043 for his career.

Edwards started his night by receiving a big ovation from the Williams-Brice Stadium crowd as he introduced for Senior Night. The Conway native tied a school-record last week when he made 14 catches in a USC win over Vanderbilt.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW