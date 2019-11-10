Gamecocks lock down Wyoming, ride historic defensive performance to blowout win

Any chance of South Carolina repeating its worst loss of last season was put to bed early Sunday afternoon.

As in like 12:10 p.m.

The Gamecocks jumped out to huge lead and didn’t let up en route to a 66-32 whipping of Wyoming at Colonial Life Arena.

The victory accomplishes two things USC failed to do last year: Have a win steak in non-conference play, beat the Cowboys.

Wyoming’s 73-64 upset in Laramie last December — one of Wyoming’s eight wins all season — beat the Gamecocks again in March when they failed to make the postseason. It was a résumé killer, even for a team that finished fourth in the SEC. Eleven months later, USC didn’t risk it happening again.

The Gamecocks (2-0) were up 10-3 after the first four minutes, 20-7 after the first eight and 31-8 after the first 12. Sleepy South Carolina fans still getting over the football loss to Appalachian State on Saturday got hit with some life from Frank Martin’s bunch.

Hot shooting got it going, but suffocating defense played out as the dominate storyline.

Wyoming’s 32 points are the fewest allowed in eight-year Martin era, and the fewest by a Carolina team since Dave Odom’s squad gave up 35 to Detroit in 2005. The Cowboys made just nine field goals — also the fewest against a Martin-coached Carolina team — and none in the second half until the 12:18 mark.

The Cowboys shot all of 23.1 percent from the field, meaning South Carolina has held both its foes this season to less than 25 percent.

A.J. Lawson co-led the Gamecocks with 12 points, eight coming within the first five minutes as USC put on an early shooting clinic against Wyoming’s 2-3 zone. Jermaine Couisnard added 12, Jair Bolden had 11 and Alanzo Frink had 10 and seven rebounds.

And one

Justin Minaya’s return from a knee injury has been a smooth ride. After a double-double Wednesday, the reshirt sophomore was the lead defender against Wyoming’s Hunter Maldanado and held him to 10 points. The 6-foot-7 Maldanado had 32 points in the Cowboys’ opener.

Personal foul

After jumping out to a 31-8 lead with 8:01 left in the first half, the Gamecocks closed the period by missing five of six shots and only scoring four points.

Tip-in

Wildens Leveque, who missed the first game with a swollen big toe, played and had four points, four rebounds and a block in 15 minutes.

NEXT

Who: Cleveland State at South Carolina

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Colonial Life Arena

TV: SEC Network-Plus via the WatchESPN app

