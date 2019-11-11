Would South Carolina make offensive coaching changes? Why Will Muschamp says no

Year 2 of the Bryan McClendon era for South Carolina’s offense hasn’t gone well.

The Gamecocks rank 80th in the country in yards per play and 76th in points per game. In just FBS games, they rank 106th in both categories.

That was before a 15-point, 4.1 yards per play showing against Appalachian State.

The team has two games left this season, barring a miracle. USC coach Will Muschamp was asked about the potential for changing some of the offensive coaches, and in the short term, he looked elsewhere.

“Right now we just need to be more productive,” Muschamp said, then answering the question about changes. “Not at this time. We were inconsistent personnel(-wise) and what we’ve got to be able to do is ... it’s a little bit unfair out there right now.”

It’s unfair because South Carolina has been wrecked by injuries to the point where it was simply lacking the horses to compete.

When top receiver Bryan Edwards missed most of the first half, the Gamecocks were without seven of their top nine pass catchers entering the game (that included their top rusher Tavien Feaster).

The offense managed 22 first downs and only posted two three-and-outs, but it could also only manage 15 points on seven possessions that reached App State territory (one was a Hail Mary situation).

The Gamecocks had Edwards for just more than half the game, Rico Dowdle coming off a knee injury and Kyle Markway. They had to play a walk-on in receiver Trey Adkins for long stretches.

McClendon took over for Kurt Roper, and with an offense led by Jake Bentley, Deebo Samuel, Edwards and Shi Smith, he posted probably the best offense for any Muschamp team across eight years. After two years of very uncertain attacks, the team was explosive, especially through the air.

But Samuel is in the NFL. Smith and Bentley were on the bench. Edwards was hobbling but still played like a gamer down the stretch.

And so on a night where things went very wrong, the coach wasn’t laying anything on the man who called the plays as he spoke publicly.

“So we’re struggling in a lot of ways as far as those things are concerned,” Muschamp said. “We need to be more productive.”

