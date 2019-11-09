Thumbs up, thumbs down: South Carolina vs. App State

A look at what went right and wrong for South Carolina football in the 20-15 loss to Appalachian State on Saturday

Thumbs Up

Bryan Edwards

The senior from Conway became the school’s all-time leader in receiving yards. He finished the game with nine catches for 90 yards and a TD.

The Comeback

The Gamecocks couldn’t get much going until the fourth quarter but rallied and came within one play of rallying from an 11-point deficit.

Trey Adkins

Redshirt freshman walk-on was pressed into duty with injuries to USC receivers and he came up with two catches, including a 29-yarder to set up a Gamecock field goal.

Halftime show

It was Military Appreciation Day at Williams-Brice and the annual Salute to Military Halftime Show didn’t disappoint.

Thumbs Down

Dropped passes

South Carolina receivers had several dropped passes, including one by Xavier Legette that went up in the air and was returned 20 yards for a touchdown by Nicholas Ross.

Gamecocks running game

After rushing for 205 yards last week against Vandy, the Gamecocks got just 21 against Appalachian State and were dominated up front.

Finishing off drives

USC drove inside the Appalachian State 25 on its first two possessions and came up with field goals both times.

Third-down woes continue

South Carolina has struggled on third down for much of the season and Saturday was no different. The Gamecocks were 4-of-18 on third downs.