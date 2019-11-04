The GoGamecocks Podcast: The blowout win over Vanderbilt that didn’t feel like one

South Carolina football came away with a crucial win this Saturday against Vanderbilt, overcoming a slow start to top the Commodores 24-7 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

In the newest episode of The GoGamecocks Podcast, The State sports reporters Greg Hadley and Ben Breiner break down what USC fans could and should take away from the win, including an impressive defensive performance, an offense that moved the ball but struggled to score at times, mounting injuries and the team’s momentum heading into the regular season’s final three games. They also take a brief look ahead at the coming clash with Appalachian State that will put Carolina’s bowl hopes to the test.

The GoGamecocks Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, Pandora, RadioPublic, Luminary, Pocket Casts, Podchaser, Castbox, Castro and Overcast. New episodes are released every Monday and Wednesday during football season.

