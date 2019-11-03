South Carolina loses tight end Nick Muse for the season with knee injury

South Carolina will be without tight end Nick Muse for the rest of the season.

Will Muschamp announced he suffered a torn ACL. He also announced wide receiver Josh Vann had surgery for a broken hand and will be out for the rest of the regular season.

The coach said defensive tackle Keir Thomas could return to the field this week after missing the first nine following an ankle infection.

Muse came to Columbia as a transfer from William & Mary. He got a waiver to play this season from the NCAA after South Carolina’s opener against North Carolina.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In eight games, Muse had 17 catches for 158 yards. On a short screen pass against Vanderbilt on Saturday, he went down following a tackle and was grabbing at his leg. He went to the locker room and returned with a large brace around his right knee.

He had come on after a few games of adjustment and given South Carolina a versatile two tight-end grouping. He also hoped to face his brother Tanner, who plays at Clemson, at the end of the year.

Vann was the team’s No. 4 wide receiver last year and No. 3 receiver this year. He has 19 catches for 171 yards.

Muschamp also said the team expects to get tailback Rico Dowdle (knee), right tackle Dylan Wonnum (ankle), defensive end Brad Johnson (groin), tailback A.J. Turner (hamstring) linebacker Damani Staley (toe) and wide receiver Shi Smith (hamstring) back for the game against Appalachian State this coming Saturday.

Freshman linebacker Jahmar Brown is nursing a shoulder injury.

Wonnum was out before the game going through some movement exercises with a heavily taped ankle.