South Carolina loses another playmaker against Vanderbilt

South Carolina’s bad run of injury luck just keeps going.

On a day when the Gamecocks were without receiver Shi Smith, they also lost tight end Nick Muse.

Muse went down on a non-contact injury and after a visit to the locker room had a large brace or air cast on his right leg.

The tight end transferred in from William & Mary and got an NCAA waiver to play this season. He came into the game ranked fifth on the team in yards and catches.

Running back Tavien Feaster appeared to have a groin issue, but came back into the game.

USC is also playing with a third-string right tackle after Jakai Moore had to replace Jaylen Nichols.