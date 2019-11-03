The GoGamecocks Podcast: Previewing women’s basketball with Khadijah Sessions

After rolling through its exhibition opener to an easy 112-48 win, South Carolina women’s basketball is set to start the regular season this Tuesday with a home game against Alabama State.

In this special bonus episode of The GoGamecocks Podcast, The State’s Greg Hadley sits down with Gamecock great Khadijah Sessions to talk about Dawn Staley’s squad for the 2019-20 season.

Sessions, who served as Staley’s point guard from 2012 to 2016, breaks down what she’s seen behind the scenes with the Gamecocks, which freshmen and returners have caught her eye and where she thinks Carolina will finish in a competitive SEC this year.

The GoGamecocks Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, Pandora, RadioPublic, Luminary, Pocket Casts, Podchaser, Castbox, Castro and Overcast. New episodes are released every Monday and Wednesday during football season.

