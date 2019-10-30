‘He’ll be gone for a while.’ Frank Martin provides Keyshawn Bryant injury update

South Carolina played its exhibition game Wednesday without Keyshawn Bryant (knee injury) and Jermaine Couisnard (illness). When USC officially begins the 2019-20 season next Wednesday against North Alabama, one sidelined Gamecock is expected to be available while the other isn’t.

Frank Martin announced after Carolina’s win over Columbia International University that Bryant, who recently had a cyst drained in his knee, will be “gone for a while.” He compared the injury to what happened to Alanzo Frink at the beginning of last season.

Couisnard, meanwhile, should be fine.

Bryant is coming off a freshman season in which he averaged 9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. The athletic wing has been lauded by Martin this offseason for his improved skill set. He was expected to either start at small forward or be a sixth man candidate behind Justin Minaya.

