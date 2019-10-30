Former Gamecock hoops great joins state champ Ridge View coaching staff

After a productive career at South Carolina and overseas, Carlos Powell is giving coaching a try.

The former Gamecock standout is joining Ridge View boys basketball coaching staff, coach Yerrick Stoneman announced Wednesday.

Powell will be the Blazers’ assistant varsity and head JV coach. He replaces Christian Savage, who left to become head coach at South Florence.

Powell was all-SEC selection for the Gamecocks and the 2005 MVP for the NIT tournament. He finished his career with 1,541 points, 641 rebounds in 132 games.

After college, Powell had stints on NBA training camp rosters with Phoenix and Golden State.

Powell played overseas for more than a decade with stops in Israel, Venezuela, Iran, New Zealand, South Korea and Venezuela. He also played in the NBA D-League.

Ridge View is coming off back-to-back Class 4A championships and returns several key players including USC commit Ja’Von Benson and Division I prospect Tyler Rice.